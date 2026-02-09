Robotics Salary Gap

Analysis of 907 robotics positions reveals transportation companies pay engineers $200K—double the $102K typical in industrial manufacturing.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturing companies say they can't find robotics engineers. New salary data confirms they're being outbid.Analysis of 907 robotics positions reveals transportation and autonomous vehicle companies are paying engineers $200,000, roughly double the $102,000 typical in industrial manufacturing.The Robotics Salary Guide 2025 from CareersInRobotics.com shows the gap isn't limited to one sector. Robotics Software & AI firms pay around $198,000, while traditional manufacturers and research institutions sit closer to $102,000. Similar technical skills (C++, ROS, control systems) are valued at twice the rate depending on who's hiring."The data reveals that manufacturing's hiring challenge isn't about finding qualified engineers. It's about competing with industries paying twice as much," said James Dam, founder of CareersInRobotics.com. The disparity is industry-wide, affecting every sector of the robotics market.Industry Compensation Rankings:* Transportation & Autonomous Vehicles: $200,000 median* Robotics Software & AI: $198,000 median* Aerospace & Defense: $170,000 median* Healthcare & Life Sciences: $148,000 median* Logistics & Warehousing: $130,000 median* Industrial Manufacturing: $102,000 median* Research & Academia: $102,000 medianThe gap extends across specific roles. A "Robotics Engineer" working in software and AI companies earns $185,000 median compared to $113,000 in manufacturing. Research Scientists command $200,000 in autonomous vehicles versus $112,000 in academia. Controls Engineers earn $184,000 in aerospace but $109,000 in manufacturing.This compensation disparity threatens manufacturers' ability to implement the automation systems needed for Industry 4.0 competitiveness. While companies like NVIDIA (median $270,000) and Waymo (median $232,000) lead hiring with premium packages, traditional industrial firms struggle to attract talent at legacy pay scales.The analysis, based on 907 salary data points collected in November-December 2025, comes as manufacturing faces mounting pressure to automate. The companion Robotics Hiring Report analyzing 2,724 active positions shows strong demand across all sectors, but the wage differential is driving talent toward tech-focused employers.Access the DataThe complete dataset, including breakdowns by role, experience level, and location, is available at the Robotics Salary Guide 2025 ( https://careersinrobotics.com/salaries ) and Robotics Hiring Report ( https://careersinrobotics.com/hiring-report ).

