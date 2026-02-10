Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size, Share & Forecast 2026–2034: Trends and Opportunities

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Share

Key companies covered in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market are GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The global medical equipment maintenance market size was valued at USD 59.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 64.90 billion in 2026 to USD 124.89 billion by 2034.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size shows sustained growth driven by the rising need for reliable, safe, and optimally functioning medical equipment across healthcare facilities globally. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, the global medical equipment maintenance market was valued at USD 59.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 64.90 billion in 2026 to USD 124.89 billion by 2034, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.Medical equipment maintenance involves systematic servicing and servicing activities — including routine inspections, calibration, repairs, and preventive care — to ensure that highly sophisticated medical devices perform reliably, safely, and in compliance with stringent health standards. The increasing number of healthcare assets installed in hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories has directly translated into higher demand for maintenance solutions to maximize uptime, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes.Get a Free Sample of this Report:Top Companies in Market• GE HealthCare (U.S.)• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland)• CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)• Medtronic (Ireland)• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)Market TrendsThe Market Trends in medical equipment maintenance indicate several evolving patterns influencing the sector’s future. One key trend is a strong emphasis on preventive and predictive maintenance strategies. Rather than corrective approaches — which respond after equipment failures occur — preventive maintenance emphasizes routine inspections and servicing to preempt issues and extend the lifecycle of devices. Predictive maintenance, increasingly powered by IoT (Internet of Things), real-time analytics, and condition-based monitoring, enables healthcare facilities to detect early signs of wear and tear, reducing unexpected downtime and optimizing maintenance costs over time.Another trend is the growing adoption of multi-vendor service provider models. Healthcare facilities are increasingly partnering with maintenance specialists that can service equipment from multiple OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) brands, offering cost efficiencies and broader coverage without hospital staff managing numerous individual vendor contracts. This flexibility enables institutions to reduce total maintenance costs, streamline service workflows, and improve responsiveness to equipment issues.Digital transformation is also shaping the market landscape. Maintenance providers and healthcare systems are investing in remote diagnostic tools, AI-assisted service platforms, and mobile solutions that allow technicians to troubleshoot, update software, and predict failures without on-site intervention. These innovations not only improve service quality but also help reduce operational disruptions in critical care environments.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Service Type, segmentation includes preventive, corrective, and operational maintenance. Preventive maintenance typically led the market in 2025, reflecting the proactive effort by healthcare providers to avoid equipment breakdowns and ensure uninterrupted clinical operations.By Device Type, key categories include diagnostic imaging equipment, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, electro-medical equipment, patient monitoring systems, and other medical technologies. Diagnostic imaging equipment — such as MRI, CT, X-ray, and ultrasound systems — often carry high maintenance requirements due to their complexity and heavy usage in routine patient care.By Service Provider, the market comprises single-vendor OEM maintenance, multi-vendor service providers, independent service organizations (ISOs), and in-house hospital maintenance teams. Multi-vendor and ISO providers are increasingly preferred due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to service various equipment brands under unified contracts.By Contract Type, healthcare facilities employ different maintenance contract models including basic, premium, add-on, and custom agreements. Premium and customized contracts allow facilities to access advanced service levels tailored to their device portfolios, service expectations, and compliance requirements.By End User, the segments include hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics, and other healthcare settings. Hospitals typically represent the largest user segment as they maintain extensive arrays of medical devices with critical uptime requirements to support varied clinical services.Ask for Customization:Regional InsightsREGIONAL INSIGHTS reveal that North America continues to dominate the global medical equipment maintenance market. In 2025, North America secured a market value of approximately USD 23.84 billion, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of preventive maintenance practices, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and regulatory emphasis on equipment safety and reliability. The United States plays a major role owing to its large installed base of medical devices, rigorous quality compliance expectations, and significant investments in healthcare services.Europe ranks as the second-largest region with steady growth. Strong healthcare systems, ongoing digital integration, and continuous investments in healthcare technologies underpin the demand for maintenance services. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are expected to remain key contributors due to their sizeable hospital networks and focus on preventative service models.The Asia Pacific region is also projected to witness substantial growth, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising chronic disease burden, increasing hospital deployments, and growing awareness of equipment lifespan management. Markets in China and India are anticipated to expand rapidly, reflecting broader healthcare modernization efforts and increased capacity building in medical services.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at moderate rates, supported by improving healthcare facilities, growing diagnostic services, and strategic initiatives to enhance medical device reliability and safety across public and private hospitals.Key Industry Developments• July 2025 - Safe Life AB completed the acquisition of Singapore-based HTM Medico, a distributor & service provider, to expand its equipment maintenance footprint in the Asia Pacific region.• April 2024 – TRIMEDX announced the launch of GeoSense, a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) for health care. TRIMEDX GeoSense provides health systems with accurate and timely medical device tracking data by using next-generation, multi-modal technology that is lightweight, room-level precise, and easy to implement.Read Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.