COREY CLARK, OF AMERICAN IDOL FAME, EMOTIONALLY WISHES FIRST BOSS BARRY MANILOW WELL DURING HIS LIVE SHOW

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent past weeks, it was publicly announced that the legendary singer-songwriter and music producer Barry Manilow, 82, was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery. Although Manilow said it was "pure luck" that his doctors caught it early, that didn't stop his loved ones, extended family members, fans and friends from their continuous support. Corey Clark, formerly of American Idol is one of them. Clark, known for being one among the American Idol contestants to secure a 'Top 10' (2003) spot on the televised competition reality show, along with Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken and 7 others. Clark is also known for introducing the talented 'Shaffer' to the industry from his young adulthood R&B music group ENVY. Today, 'Shaffer' is known as NE-YO, who has become one of the most acclaimed R&B/Pop artist of his time.Corey Clark and his band 'Everyday People' were recently performing live at their frequent venue, the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, located in Cabazon, California. Once Clark introduced his band members to the crowed room, he then shared a story about his younger musical years. He said at the age of 13, he sang professionally, alongside his parents (Duane and Jan Clark), as a background singer for Barry Manilow in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark went on to say, he was just made aware that Barry Manilow had lung cancer and wanted to wish Mr. Manilow and his family well. His voice seemed to be holding back tears. Later after his show, Clark was asked, was he getting "choked up" in that moment talking about Barry Manilow? He responded, "Yes, it brought back memories of me performing with my mom and dad. My father transitioned in September of 2022, so mentioning and remember those times hit me in a way I didn't expect right then." The Clarks seem to be another talented American family. The parents were professional singers in their own right and his younger sister, Alysha Clark, currently plays for the WNBA Washington Mystics (#32). In 2023, the Clark family (mother and siblings) was Emmy nominated for Aces All-In: The Alysha Clark Story, for Outstanding Achievement Sports Story. A tribute to their father and Jan's husband, Duane Clark.As of February, 2026 in a health update, the legendary Barry Manilow said, “I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery. I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic.” Corey Clark is currently preparing for his international dates Spring, 2026 and will resume to the exclusive high-roller casino rooms and its mainstages upon his return.

