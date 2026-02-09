Empowering Aspiring Talent For International Civil Service

9 February 2026, Hiroshima, Japan – The field of peacebuilding and development continues to attract talented and dedicated individuals motivated by a desire to make meaningful contributions to global challenges. Building a sustainable and impactful career in this sector requires not only understanding of current recruitment practices but also a strategic, long-term approach to professional growth. Opportunities within international organizations are strengthened by cultivating core competencies that remain consistently valued, regardless of institutional or policy shifts. Today’s professionals face the dual task of making informed decisions about immediate career steps while also positioning themselves for significant long-term impact.

This webinar offers insider perspectives on hiring, mobility, and career progression within the UN system from Human Resources (HR) professionals who have successfully navigated these pathways themselves. Participants will gain candid guidance and actionable insights designed to support the next generation of changemakers pursuing careers in peacebuilding and development.