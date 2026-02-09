CleanGo Innovations Receives Invitation to the Canadian Infrastructure Trade Delegation in Saudi Arabia

CleanGo is proud to announce its selection to the Canada Trade Mission in Saudi Arabia, This is organized in coordination with the Embassy of Canada in Riyadh

CleanGo Innovations Inc. (OTCQB:CLGOF)

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the world at Expo 2030, CleanGo is ready to provide high-efficiency solutions and we are honored to represent the Canadian Clean-Tech Sector on this global stage.” — Anthony Sarvucci

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII) (OTC:CLGO.F) (FRA:APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company"), a global leader in proprietary green technology solutions, CleanGo is proud to announce its selection for the upcoming Canada Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for February 7–12, 2026. This strategic mission, organized in coordination with the Embassy of Canada in Riyadh, aims to bridge Canadian innovation with the rapid infrastructure and clean technology expansions currently underway in the Kingdom.Accompanied by a distinguished delegation—including H.E. Jean-Philippe Linteau, Ambassador of Canada, and Julie Forrest, Senior Trade Commissioner—CleanGo will engage with Saudi Arabia’s top-tier decision-makers to support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.Strategic Engagements in Jeddah and RiyadhThe mission features an intensive itinerary designed to integrate CleanGo’s sustainable solutions into major Saudi developments:● Infrastructure & Clean Tech: High-level briefings with the TFM Group and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce to address the Kingdom’s growing demand for green infrastructure.● Mega-Project Consultations: Exclusive site visits and meetings with King Salman International Airport, Jeddah Airports Co. (JEDCO), and the Expo 2030 Riyadh committee.● PIF Private Sector Forum: CleanGo will participate in the Public Investment Fund (PIF) forum in Riyadh, the epicenter of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.● Industrial Partnerships: Direct B2B sessions with industry leaders including Albawani Contracting, Al Fanar Group, and El Seif Engineering to explore long-term collaborative opportunities.Commitment to Sustainable Growth“This mission represents a significant milestone for CleanGo,” said Anthony Sarvucci CEO/President of CleanGo Innovations Inc. “As Saudi Arabia scales its infrastructure to host the world at Expo 2030, CleanGo is ready to provide the sustainable, high-efficiency solutions required for world-class facilities. We are honored to represent the Canadian Clean-Tech Sector on this global stage.”About CleanGo InnovationsCleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo’s portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo’s mission to create the world’s leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.CleanGo Innovation’s experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business’s clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.On behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:info@cleangogreengo.comPhone 1 346 202 6202Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.