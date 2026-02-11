Visit FederalGovernment.info for more information on FEDCON's services. Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

FEDCON (FederalGovernment.info) backs the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) major outcome under the False Claims Act (FCA). During fiscal year 2025

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON (FederalGovernment.info) backs the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) major outcome under the False Claims Act (FCA). During fiscal year 2025, settlements and court rulings brought in $6.8 billion - well above the $3.1 billion seen before. That jump marks a sharp increase from last year. From FEDCON’s perspective, these figures point toward real change: holding people and companies responsible matters when it comes to federal contracts. Integrity and oversight are gaining ground, step by step.A record year brought a record total - $6.8 billion in recoveries under the False Claims Act. New cases jumped by nearly one seventh compared to earlier periods. Activity like this shows enforcement is growing stronger. Fraud schemes aimed at public funds face sharper scrutiny now than before. Efforts to guard taxpayer money have intensified through legal action. FEDCON supports such efforts because fair operations depend on openness and smart planning.Even though health care fraud still makes up the biggest part of recovered funds - $5.7 billion, roughly 84% of everything - other key categories saw sharp increases. Recoveries tied to Department of Defense contracts shot past 600%, hitting above $600 million. At the same time, deals tied to cyber threats climbed nearly threefold during 2025; this shift likely ties to officials prioritizing data safety and requiring stricter oversight among vendors.FEDCON views these enforcement actions as part of a natural shift in how federal oversight operates. Instead of treating them as isolated incidents, the group interprets the DOJ’s strong response - targeting everything from standard healthcare scams to trade and customs crimes - as proof that breaking rules has serious consequences now. Just seen, more than 1,000 companies pulled from the 8(a) Business Development Program, shows a wider push to remove untrustworthy players entirely from government contracting spaces where honest operation matters most.What keeps this effort working are the people who speak up, often called qui tam relators or whistleblowers. When the DOJ signals that honest reports are welcome - especially when evidence points to fraud - it helps uncover hidden schemes others may miss. At FEDCON, we see protecting such insiders as key to trust and fairness in government procurement.With Washington pushing its "America-First" strategy in enforcement, FEDCON expects closer looks at security risks, cross-border commerce, and public works under new policies. Though total spending hit new highs during FY 2025, the group sees more than numbers - it's about building trust and transparency within federal operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.