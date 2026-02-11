GreenLight Credentials Announces Locker 2.0, Powering the Next Generation of Andrila™ AI Solutions

GreenLight's All-New Locker 2.0 incorporates intelligent agents that helps institutions guide students from enrollment through completion and into the workforce with greater clarity and confidence

Locker 2.0 enhances GreenLight’s trusted credential management and serves as the verified data foundation for Andrila™, its newest suite of AI agents.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight Credentials today announced the upcoming release of Locker 2.0 , the next evolution of its secure, blockchain-based Digital Locker. Launching this fall, Locker 2.0 introduces a new layer of intelligence designed to help institutions guide students from enrollment through completion—and into the workforce—with greater clarity, confidence, and impact.Locker 2.0 builds on GreenLight’s long-standing commitment to trusted credential management while serving as the verified data foundation for Andrila™, GreenLight’s growing suite of artificial intelligence tools. Together, they connect secure academic records with intelligent advising, career preparation, and workforce alignment—without adding administrative burden for institutions.Over the past year, GreenLight has expanded its platform with Andrila AI solutions now in use by more than 100 schools and colleges across Texas, supporting student decision-making and career readiness at scale.Andrila™ AI Solutions Supporting Students End-to-EndAI Pathways AdvisorDesigned to support students from middle school through postsecondary education, AI Pathways Advisor delivers personalized recommendations for academic programs—including degrees and certificates—as well as aligned institutions. By incorporating regional labor market data, employer demand, and wage trends, the tool empowers students to make informed, timely choices while helping institutions align offerings with workforce needs.GetSetToWork™ AIGetSetToWork prepares students for employment by helping them create and continuously update resumes, practice interviews through AI-powered role-play simulations, and receive actionable feedback tailored to specific roles. The result is greater student confidence and stronger job-readiness outcomes.How Locker 2.0 Brings It All TogetherLocker 2.0 securely stores verified transcripts, credentials, and academic records in the Digital Locker—providing the trusted data that powers Andrila’s AI experiences. With this foundation, Andrila’s agents can:• Recommend relevant certificate and degree programs, including those offered by local colleges• Identify eligible scholarships at the local, state, and national levels• Automatically extract verified skills and competencies from academic records to strengthen student resumes• Deliver personalized interview guidance grounded in each student’s verified achievements• Provide counselors and administrators with AI-driven dashboards, alerts, and notifications for real-time insight into student engagement and key performance indicatorsLocker 2.0 delivers a unified platform that connects trusted academic data with intelligent advising and career preparation, helping students succeed while supporting institutional priorities and workforce alignment.What our Customers are Saying"These tools are more than just a resume builder or interview simulator—they're a dynamic bridge between classroom preparation and real-world career readiness. The resume tool guides students through the critical thinking required to craft a compelling, professional resume, even when their experience is limited. It empowers them to articulate their strengths in ways that are aligned with employer expectations and the modern workforce. The interview component is equally transformative. Students are placed in simulated interview environments that mirror the tone, pace, and pressure of real-life interviews, providing a safe yet authentic space to grow. For many students, especially those without access to informal career networks, this is their first exposure to professional expectations and standards. It levels the playing field and gives them the opportunity to rehearse, reflect, and refine their responses, building confidence and enhancing their capabilities. Whether students are preparing for their first part-time job or mapping out a long-term career pathway, the GetSetToWork Tools help turn abstract skills into tangible competencies. They're an invaluable asset to any program focused on making postsecondary success a reality, not just a possibility." – Michael Pflug, Program Coordinator, Region 10 ESC"The Pathways Advisor tool is an invaluable resource that empowers students to make informed decisions about their academic and career journeys. By helping students explore career options, identify areas of interest, and select majors that align with their goals, the tool promotes intentional planning and reduces uncertainty. It also connects students with degree programs that support their long-term aspirations, making it easier to stay on track, motivated, and persist to completion." – Esther Campbell, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, Angelina College“I recently saw a survey where six out of ten companies had to fire recent graduates due to lack of professionalism and motivation. Therefore, when I saw the GetSetToWork presentation, I realized that it could really help our students improve professionalism, organizational skills, starting with their thoughts, resumes, & communication skills. All of this helps students get a second look in the competitive hiring market of today.” – Richard Simms, CTE Director, Ferris ISD, Ferris TX.

