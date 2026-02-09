Federal Jury Returns $8.5 Million Verdict in First Uber Sexual Assault Bellwether Trial

Members of the women-led plaintiff’s trial team at the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A federal jury has returned an $8.5 million verdict in the first bellwether case to reach trial in the federal multidistrict litigation involving sexual assault claims against Uber Technologies, Inc., finding the company liable after a multi-week trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona (Case No. 2:25-cv-04276-CRB) and marking a significant development in the nationwide rideshare litigation.The verdict follows a trial arising from claims brought by Jaylynn Dean, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver in 2023. The case was selected as the first bellwether from thousands of similar cases consolidated in the federal multidistrict litigation. Alexandra Walsh , a shareholder at Anapol Weiss , served as co-lead trial counsel for Ms. Dean. At trial, counsel argued that Uber markets itself as a safe transportation option for women, while evidence presented to the jury raised questions about how the company addresses known safety risks faced by riders.“This verdict reflects the evidence presented at trial and the expectations riders reasonably have when a company markets itself as a safe transportation option,” Walsh said. “It underscores the responsibility companies bear when those safety representations are relied upon.”Bellwether trials are designed to provide insight into how juries may evaluate recurring legal and factual issues across large groups of related cases. Legal analysts often view outcomes in bellwether cases as influential in shaping the trajectory of broader litigation.The trial was also notable for its setting and the composition of the plaintiff’s trial team. The case was tried in the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse, named for the first woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court. The plaintiff’s case was led by a team of women attorneys and paralegals, a point referenced during closing arguments as emblematic of the historic significance of the proceedings.Uber has denied liability and has indicated it may pursue post-trial motions and appellate review.Additional bellwether trials in the federal Uber sexual assault multidistrict litigation are scheduled to take place in the coming months.

