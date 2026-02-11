BEST Healthcare Rankings Launches Nationwide Call for Nominations Honoring Exceptional Nurses in the Philippines

Job Marconi Mascardo, founder and Chair of BEST Healthcare Rankings, leads a Guam-based Filipino diaspora initiative dedicated to the meaningful recognition of nurses in the Philippines.

Based in Guam and chaired by Job Marconi Mascardo, BEST Healthcare Rankings recognizes Filipino nurses who exemplify service, trust, and leadership.

This initiative is our humble way as Overseas Filipinos to give back—by honoring nurses in the Philippines whose quiet excellence strengthens patient care every day.” — Aubrey A. Alas, Co-Chairman of BEST Healthcare Rankings

TAMUNING, GUAM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEST Healthcare Rankings officially announces the nationwide Call for Nominations for the 2026 Frontline Nurse of the Year and 2026 Servant Leader Nurse of the Year Awards. Launched on February 8, 2026, this initiative is a community service led by a Filipino diaspora to provide meaningful recognition to hardworking and extraordinary Filipino nurses practicing in the Philippines.A Community Service Rooted in Service and TrustBEST Healthcare Rankings is a community-based and independent analytics and recognition platform grounded in the belief of Building Excellence through Service and Trust—to patients, families, and the communities the healthcare industry serves. Based in Guam, the organization seeks to spotlight Filipino nurses whose daily work often goes unseen, yet profoundly shapes patient outcomes, strengthens team culture, and builds community confidence in healthcare.Participation in the program is entirely free. There is no cost to nominate, participate, or receive the award, ensuring that recognition remains accessible, ethical, and free from financial barriers.Why Meaningful Recognition MattersResearch consistently shows that nurses value meaningful recognition, particularly when it includes written appreciation and financial incentives. In response, BEST Healthcare Rankings designed the 2026 Nurse of the Year Awards to honor excellence in a way that is both heartfelt and tangible—affirming professional dignity while celebrating service. This year, one outstanding frontline Filipino nurse and one exemplary servant leader Filipino nurse in the Philippines will be recognized during a virtual awarding ceremony, with honorees receiving a PHP 10,000 pre-tax cash award, an official certificate, and a formal letter of recommendation.About the Awards and Selection ProcessNominations are open nationwide and are evaluated using a blinded, holistic, and evidence-based scoring system. The process prioritizes excellence in care, integrity, and trustworthiness, while also recognizing commitment to professional growth and lifelong learning. Nomination links are available through BEST Healthcare Rankings’ official Facebook and LinkedIn pages. The nomination deadline is October 1, 2026, with the virtual awarding ceremony scheduled for December 5, 2026.Leadership Behind the InitiativeBEST Healthcare Rankings is chaired by Job Marconi Mascardo, MBA, MAN, RN, CMGT-BC, NE-BC, CPHQ, a Filipino nurse leader based in Guam with extensive experience in healthcare quality and compliance. Mascardo holds graduate degrees in Business Administration (MBA) and Nursing (MAN) and maintains multiple U.S. professional board certifications in nursing leadership (NE-BC), healthcare quality (CPHQ), and clinical case management (CMGT-BC).His professional journey spans frontline nursing, including service during the COVID-19 pandemic, executive and governance support roles, quality and performance improvement, and system-level compliance work focused on optimizing care delivery and advancing nurse-led solutions. His leadership philosophy centers on just culture, service-oriented excellence, and the conviction that meaningful recognition is essential to nurse morale, professional identity, and better patient outcomes.Mascardo has received numerous community recognitions for his leadership and service. These include recognition as a Distinct and Empowered Filipino in Nursing Leadership, awarded by the Philippines Distinct Men and Women of Excellence in Metro Manila, as well as a scholarship from the Philippine Nurses Association of America (PNAA), awarded in New York. Additionally, he was nominated as an Emerging Global Filipino Icon by The Global Filipino Magazine , based in Dubai, and was featured in the media in The Summit Express news in Metro Manila. Under his leadership, BEST Healthcare Rankings continues to uphold standards of fairness and credibility in recognizing nursing excellence.A Call to Recognize Filipino NursesBEST Healthcare Rankings invites Filipino nurses, colleagues, patients, families, and community members across the Philippines to submit nominations and help shine a light on Filipino nurses who truly make a difference. This community service reflects a humble yet purposeful way for Overseas Filipinos to give back—by recognizing Filipino nurses who continue to serve the Filipino people with excellence, compassion, and heart.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.