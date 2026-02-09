Black Pearl Equities Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer to Acquire Selectis Health, Inc.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Pearl Equities, LLC (“Black Pearl”) announced its intention to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Selectis Health, Inc. (“Selectis”) for $4.00 per share in cash, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documentation and customary closing conditions.

Black Pearl believes that the proposed transaction represents an attractive opportunity to deliver immediate and certain value to Selectis shareholders. Black Pearl intends to work constructively with Selectis and its stakeholders to advance the proposed transaction.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The tender offer described in this press release has not yet commenced. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Selectis. On the commencement date of the tender offer, Black Pearl and/or one or more of its affiliates will file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, including an Offer to Purchase, a Letter of Transmittal, and related documents, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Selectis will file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC.

The tender offer will be made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal, and related materials filed with the SEC. Investors and shareholders are strongly advised to read these materials carefully when they become available because they will contain important information that shareholders should consider before making any decision regarding tendering their shares. These materials will be available at no charge on the SEC’s website at [www.sec.gov](http://www.sec.gov).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the proposed transaction between Black Pearl and Selectis, including statements regarding the anticipated timing, benefits, and completion of the proposed tender offer. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, satisfy closing conditions, and complete the transaction, as well as other risks described in Selectis’ filings with the SEC. Black Pearl undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Black Pearl Equities, LLC

Abraham Schwartz, President

901 Myrtle Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11206

(212) 235-1367

to@blackpearlequities.com

