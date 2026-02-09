Farm Credit Mid-America Launches New Tools to Boost Farmers’ Financial Knowledge

A young farmer reviews balance sheet materials.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As farmers face tighter margins, higher interest costs and ongoing market volatility, strong financial understanding has never been more important to the long-term health of agricultural operations. In response, Farm Credit Mid-America is expanding its educational resources to help producers better understand their balance sheets and strengthen their financial footing.Balance sheets serve as the foundation of farm financial health, guiding lending decisions and informing strategic choices about growth, risk management and resilience. Yet many producers acknowledge they rely on their lenders to interpret this information rather than fully understanding it themselves.“Today’s farm economy requires more than hard work and good yields, it requires clarity around the numbers that tell the true story of an operation’s financial health,” said Dakota Everts, head of customer engagement at Farm Credit Mid-America. “When farmers understand their balance sheet, they’re better equipped to make informed decisions, navigate uncertainty and plan confidently for the future.”To support that goal, the farmer-owned cooperative has introduced new educational tools and resources designed to explain balance sheet fundamentals in a practical, approachable way. The resources include plain-language explanations of assets and liabilities, common financial benchmarks lenders use when evaluating credit, and tools farmers can use to assess and track their own financial position over time.The effort reflects Farm Credit Mid-America’s cooperative mission to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture, not only by providing credit, but by sharing knowledge that helps producers build stronger, more resilient operations.“Financial education is a core part of our responsibility as a cooperative,” Everts said. “By giving farmers access to clear, relevant information, we’re helping them strengthen their operations and better prepare to navigate agricultural cycles that are inevitable.”The new resources are available on an online landing page that features a balance sheet example, glossary of balance sheet terms, a series of educational videos and interactive game to help farmers test their knowledge.For more information and access to the new balance sheet education resources, visit fcma.com/balance-sheet-basics

