ICI Annual Conference Marks 2025 Milestones and Launches 'Cultural Carrier Alliance' Initiative

James Brodie, Regional Director Scotland, CBBC Jim Galloway, Founder, Edinburgh Global Ltd Winnie Wen, Director, ICI

ICI successfully convened its Annual Conference, bringing together partners from the cultural, creative, technology, trade, and international exchange sectors.

EDINBURGH, MIDLOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) successfully convened its Annual Conference, bringing together partners from the cultural, creative, technology, trade, and international exchange sectors to reflect on achievements in 2025 and to outline a shared vision for the future of cross-cultural collaboration.Looking Back on 2025: Building a Multi-Sector Cultural EcosystemThroughout 2025, ICI continued to advance its mission of fostering meaningful international cultural exchange. Anchored by flagship initiatives such as Chinese Culture Week (CCW) and a growing portfolio of international collaborations, ICI expanded its work across performing arts, exhibitions, spatial and cultural design, cultural products, technology-enabled services, and mobility-focused programmes.These activities collectively reflect ICI’s long-term commitment to connecting culture with industry, creativity with infrastructure, and local practices with global platforms.Looking Ahead: Launch of the “Cultural Carrier Alliance”During the conference, ICI formally announced the establishment of the Cultural Carrier Alliance, a new collaborative initiative designed to function as a cross-sector alliance for cultural and creative organisations—similar in spirit to a chamber of commerce, but tailored to the realities of today’s cultural economy.In an era defined by rapid global change, increasing international complexity, and heightened demands for professionalisation and sustainability, the Alliance seeks to provide a shared platform through which members can collaborate, co-create projects, access international networks, and grow their businesses together. By pooling resources, expertise, and international reach, the Alliance aims to amplify impact while reducing barriers for organisations working across borders.Founding ParticipantsThe Alliance brings together a group of founding organisations spanning culture, design, technology, trade, wellness, travel, and creative production.The Cultural Carrier Alliance will continue to welcome new members whose values and practices align with its mission, with the goal of developing an internationally connected and resilient cultural collaboration network.Special Guest ContributionThe conference concluded with a keynote contribution from James Brodie, Regional Director, Scotland & Commercial Director, Industrial, China-Britain Business Council (CBBC).His insights into UK–China cooperation, regional engagement, and the evolving relationship between culture and industry offered valuable perspectives on the opportunities and challenges facing international collaboration today.ICI 年会成功举办发布“文化协作共同体”倡议，开启国际文化协作新阶段近日，跨文化交流协会（Intercultural Connections Initiative，简称 ICI）年度会议成功举办。来自文化、创意、科技、贸易及国际交流等领域的合作伙伴齐聚一堂，回顾 ICI 在 2025 年的重要成果，并共同展望未来跨文化合作的新方向。回顾 2025：稳步拓展的国际文化实践2025 年，ICI 持续深耕国际文化交流与创意合作领域，以“Chinese Culture Week / 我们的文化周（CCW）”等项目为核心，在国际艺术节与多元文化平台上推动中国文化的当代表达。同时，ICI 不断拓展在演出制作、空间策展、文化产品、科技与服务等多元板块的协同实践，逐步形成一个横跨文化、产业与地域的综合型生态。面向未来：提出“文化协作共同体”联盟倡议在年会上，ICI 正式提出并宣布启动“文化协作共同体”倡议。该倡议旨在搭建一个类似“文化与创意领域商会”的协作平台，汇聚文化、创意、科技、贸易、文旅等不同领域的机构与企业，在资源共享、项目共创、国际拓展与能力建设方面形成合力。在全球格局快速变化、文化产业高度国际化与专业化的当下，单一机构已难以独立应对跨国合作、市场进入与系统性发展等挑战。联盟的建立，正是为了让成员在协作中降低成本、放大影响、共同成长，并为文化内容与文化产业“走出去”提供更稳固、可持续的支撑平台。未来，该联盟也将持续向理念契合的国际合作伙伴开放，逐步发展成为具有国际影响力的文化协作网络。嘉宾分享：深化中英商业与文化连接年会最后，特邀嘉宾英中贸易协会（China-Britain Business Council）苏格兰区域总监、工业领域商业总监James Brodie（鲍杰明）作为特邀嘉宾发表分享，从中英经贸与区域合作的角度，深入解析了当前国际环境下文化与产业协作的机遇与趋势，为本次年会画上了富有启发性的句号。

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.