VictoryRoad+ and NASCAR Driver Natalie Decker Announce Exclusive Content Partnership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As she prepares for Daytona and the start of the 2026 racing season, Natalie Decker is taking fans deeper into her world than ever before with a new slate of exclusive long-form content launching on premium sports streaming platform VictoryRoad+ This season, Decker will document not only race weekends and competition, but also the everyday moments that shape life as a professional driver — from training and travel to mental preparation, pressure, and life off the track as a wife and mom. Content will be released with fast turnaround, offering fans a more immediate and authentic look at her season as it unfolds.“Racing is obviously a huge part of who I am, but it’s not the whole story,” said Decker. “This season I want to show more of the real day-to-day — the work, the ups and downs, and everything that happens between races.”The content slate will include behind-the-scenes coverage around major moments like Daytona, weekly conversations and personal reflections, and ongoing lifestyle storytelling that goes beyond traditional race coverage.All content will live exclusively on VictoryRoad+, where Decker is building a dedicated home for her story to unfold in full — without being limited to short clips, race-day highlights, or algorithm-driven distribution.“VictoryRoad+ gives me a place to put everything in one place and actually tell the full story,” Decker added. “It’s not just about one race or one weekend — it’s about my entire life.”VictoryRoad+ is a growing, premium sports platform built around creator equity and expert production support. The platform partners directly with athletes and creators to help them develop, produce, and distribute long-form, story-driven content — giving talent both ownership and the infrastructure needed to tell their stories at a premium level.In 2025, the platform released a four-part docuseries in partnership with four-time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw, as well as the Webby-nominated animated sports series Rabid Fans, executive produced by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.“Natalie is more than a race car driver — she’s a mom, a wife, and a trailblazer in a male-dominated sport,” said Mike Basone, Founder & CEO of VictoryRoad+.“VictoryRoad+ exists to give athletes like Natalie a place where they can own their narrative, receive real production support, and tell their stories without being boxed into short-form content or traditional media constraints. We’re excited to help Natalie bring her full story to life.”For more information, visit VictoryRoadPlus.com.

