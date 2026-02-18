Bob Gossom Releases Third Edition of The Human Equation, Featuring New Poetry

Bob Gossom The Human Equation, 3rd Edition with new poetry Versified! The Human Equation! Stage & Film Production

Each poem is vastly different from the next, with a throwback to when the beat poets ruled, without trying to be that.” — Levy Lee Simon, writer, actor and director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poet and playwright Bob Gossom has released the third edition of his well-received poetry collection, The Human Equation , featuring newly added poems that expand the book’s exploration of human connection, intimacy, and shared experience.The Human Equation traces the connections in our lives through vivid language and keen observation. With humor and wit, Gossom transforms ordinary moments into something extraordinary, revealing the beauty and complexity inherent in everyday encounters, whether with a neighbor, a spouse, a daughter, or a stranger met in the most unexpected place. His words create a shared recognition of the universal human equation.“If you love poetry or are a writer of poetry and prose yourself, you are going to enjoy this book of poetic verse by Bob Gossom,” said writer, actor, and director Levy Lee Simon . “His vision and imagery leap from the page and into the mind. What is most compelling about this book is that each poem is vastly different from the next, but there is an element of throwback to another time, when the ‘beat poets’ ruled, without trying to be that. I felt fragments of Ginsberg, Kerouac, Hunter S. Thompson, and even Neruda, but it never felt like he was trying to be them.”Often described as poetry that “breathes — stage, screen, and soul,” Gossom’s work occupies a rare space between literary craft and performance. While firmly rooted on the page, The Human Equation has evolved into a living work that extends beyond traditional poetry.In April 2024, selections from the collection were adapted into a live theatrical production, Versified! The Human Equation, which ran for three weeks in Los Angeles and brought together the city’s literature, theater, and acting communities. The performance-capture film has since received multiple awards for writing and adaptation and has been named an Official Selection of the SoCal Film Awards, which recognize the work’s strength in these areas.The newly released third edition reflects this evolution while returning the focus to the written word, offering readers new poems that deepen the collection’s emotional and philosophical scope.The Human Equation is available through Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble. Links to retailers are available at bobgossom.com.About Bob GossomBob Gossom is a poet, playwright, and film-industry professional whose career spans decades of literary creation and tech entrepreneurship. His signature work, The Human Equation, blends accessibility with craft, transforming everyday moments into shared recognition through humor, wit, and emotional clarity. Known for layered, mixed-voice readings and interdisciplinary collaboration, Gossom continues to explore how poetry can function as a living, human art form. More information is available at https://bobgossom.com/ ###

Versified! The Human Equation Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.