New York City–Based ARH Global Advisors Expands Real Estate Advisory Services for the Legal Community

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC, a New York City–based real estate advisory firm, announced the expansion of its specialized advisory services designed to support attorneys, fiduciaries, and estates navigating complex real estate matters throughout New York City.Operating from its Midtown Manhattan office, ARH Global Advisors focuses on real estate advisory services connected to probate, trust, estate administration, and court-supervised transactions. The firm works closely with legal professionals to provide valuation guidance, market strategy, transaction oversight, and coordination with licensed brokerage and transactional professionals where required.“With increasing scrutiny and complexity surrounding fiduciary real estate transactions in New York, attorneys and trustees are seeking advisors who understand both the legal context and the realities of the New York City property market,” said Alejandro Hernandez, founder of ARH Global Advisors. “Our role is to support the legal process by providing disciplined, market-driven real estate advisory services that help reduce risk and improve outcomes.”ARH Global Advisors serves attorneys handling estate administration, trust matters, partition actions, and other real estate-related legal proceedings, with a particular focus on Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs. The firm’s advisory model is designed to complement—not replace—legal counsel, providing attorneys with real estate insight while maintaining clear professional boundaries.The expansion reflects growing demand from New York law firms for real estate advisors who understand court procedures, fiduciary responsibilities, and the heightened standards applied to estate and trust property transactions.ARH Global Advisors LLC maintains offices in New York City and advises on real estate matters involving estates, trusts, and complex ownership structures.About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a real estate advisory firm based in New York City, providing strategic guidance on complex property matters involving estates, trusts, and fiduciary ownership. The firm works with attorneys, fiduciaries, and families to support informed decision-making in high-stakes real estate transactions.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLC12 E. 49th StreetNew York, NY 10017

