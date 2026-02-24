Alejandro Hernandez Establishes Permanent Midtown Manhattan Base to Serve New York City Real Estate Fiduciary Needs

Alejandro Hernandez Establishes Permanent Midtown Manhattan Base to Serve New York City Fiduciary and Real Estate Advisory Needs

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez, a New York City–based real estate advisor specializing in complex fiduciary and estate-related property matters, announced the establishment of a permanent Midtown Manhattan base to support his advisory work with attorneys, fiduciaries, and estate representatives across New York City.Operating from offices located at 12 East 49th Street, New York, NY, Hernandez provides real estate advisory services focused on properties subject to probate administration, trust ownership, court supervision, and heightened fiduciary review. The Midtown location positions his advisory practice in close proximity to New York’s legal, financial, and professional communities.“Physical presence matters in New York,” said Hernandez. “Attorneys and fiduciaries handling complex property matters value advisors who are accessible, market-connected, and actively engaged in the city where decisions are being made.”Hernandez’s advisory work centers on market valuation analysis, strategic planning, and transaction coordination, often in collaboration with probate and trust attorneys and licensed real estate professionals. His role is structured to support legal and fiduciary processes while maintaining clear professional boundaries from legal representation and brokerage services.The Midtown Manhattan base reflects a long-term commitment to the New York City market, particularly as estates and fiduciaries face increasing scrutiny around valuation methodology, transaction process, and outcome defensibility.In addition to his New York City advisory practice, Hernandez also works on complex property matters in California, coordinating with local professionals as appropriate.About Alejandro HernandezAlejandro Hernandez is a New York City–based real estate advisor focused on complex property matters involving estates, trusts, and fiduciary ownership. He works alongside attorneys and fiduciaries to support informed, compliant, and market-driven real estate decision-making in high-stakes and court-supervised transactions.Media Contact:Alejandro Hernandez12 E. 49th StreetNew York, NY 10017

