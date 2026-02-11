Chitosan - How a Sugar with High Electrostatic Power can Protect Crops - Chitosan Global introduces Chitonova-TRC

Plant Defense Reimagined This humble small creature is going to change everything Our mushroom chitosan is derived from Lenzites

JOHNSON CITY, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chitosan Global, a Division of Shield Nutraceuticals, Inc., announced the official launch of Chitonova - TRC, a breakthrough chitosan product featuring a powerful, industry-leading +70 mV surface charge. This product works at a wide pH range of 2-12 and is the only chitosan with this level of versatility. This revolutionary powder concentrate represents a significant leap forward in agricultural science. By harnessing high-potency electrostatic properties, Chitonova - TRC delivers unmatched pathogen control without the use of conventional chemicals, positioning it to transform industry standards for crop protection.

Marking a historic regulatory milestone, Chitonova - TRC is the first-of-its-kind (+70mV) pesticide to be fully exempt under FIFRA 25b, placing it on the EPA's list of exempt products that do not require traditional pesticide registration. This exemption validates the product's superior safety profile; it is fully biocompatible, biodegradable, and safer for aquatic life. Unlike synthetic pesticides that burden the environment, Chitonova - TRC offers a solution that is safer for farmers and the ecosystem.

UNRIVALED ELECTROSTATIC KILLING POWER

At the core of Chitonova - TRC's efficacy is its remarkably high positive charge of 70+ mV. There is no other chitosan product made with this level of electrostatic power. The cationic (positive) charge acts like a "lightning bolt in the eye" of pathogens. Bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which typically carry a negative charge, are neutralized through cell-wall disruption.

The mechanism (or Mode) of action (MOA) is physical rather than chemical; pathogens cannot build resistance to the electrostatic effect. This solves a critical problem facing modern agriculture, where resistance to traditional chemical agents renders them increasingly ineffective over time.

TIME-RELEASE COATING (TRC) TECHNOLOGY

The "TRC" in Chitonova - TRC stands for Time Release Coating, a proprietary innovation that allows for sustained protection. By mixing the native chitosan with microcellulose and a crosslinker in specific ratios, a variable, breathable film is created. This unique formulation allows for a "tunable" coating—users can adjust the densification level of the film to control the release rate. Depending on the application needs, this advanced barrier can provide antimicrobial treatment to a crop for an extended period, significantly reducing labor costs and re-application frequency compared to conventional treatments.

STRATEGIC APPLICATIONS

Chitonova - TRC is a versatile powder concentrate designed to be dissolved in water at ratios of 0.3% to 0.9%, depending on the specific application:

Seed Soaking/Treatment (0.3%): Enhances germination and provides early-stage protection.

Plant Defense (0.3% - 0.6%): General prophylactic application for crop health.

Severe Disease Pressure (0.9%): High-strength application for active outbreaks.

"Chitonova - TRC represents a paradigm shift in agriculture," said Stephen Nice, President of Shield Nutraceuticals, Inc. Our 70+ mV charge technology delivers superior pathogen elimination through pure electrostatic power—a mechanism so fundamental that resistance simply cannot develop. We're offering a safer alternative to conventional pesticides."



SUSTAINABILITY AND MARKET IMPACT

Derived from either Black Soldier Fly or Mushrooms, the native chitosan (CAS: 9012-76-4) used in Chitonova - TRC supports a circular economy by transforming biological sources into high-value protective technology. This launch targets the multi-billion-dollar agricultural and pesticide sectors, offering a sustainable path forward that aligns with global demands for safer chemical alternatives.

Chitonova - TRC is available immediately as a powder concentrate through Chitosan Global, https://chitosanglobal.com/wholesale-prices.

ABOUT CHITOSAN GLOBAL

Chitosan Global, a Division of Shield Nutraceuticals, Inc., is dedicated to bringing breakthrough chitosan technologies to market. Under the Chitonova brand, the company offers innovative, sustainable solutions for agriculture, institutional cleaning, and food additives, just to name a few. Chitosan Global represents chitosan manufacturers from around the globe and serves as a bridge between cutting-edge research and practical commercial applications.

ABOUT SHIELD NUTRACEUTICALS, INC.

Shield Nutraceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, is a leading provider of high-quality nutraceutical ingredients and sustainable biomaterials. The company is committed to replacing toxic chemicals with safe, effective, naturally-derived alternatives across multiple industries.

