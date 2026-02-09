Alejandro Hernandez Expands Real Estate Advisory Services for New York City’s Legal and Fiduciary Community

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez, a New York City–based real estate advisor with decades of experience working alongside attorneys and fiduciaries, announced the expansion of his real estate advisory services focused on complex property matters throughout New York City.Operating from Midtown Manhattan, Hernandez provides real estate advisory support to attorneys, trustees, and estates involved in probate, trust administration, and other court-supervised or fiduciary real estate matters. His work centers on valuation guidance, market strategy, transaction coordination, and risk-aware decision support in high-stakes property situations.“Real estate tied to estates and fiduciary obligations requires a higher level of discipline and transparency,” said Hernandez. “Attorneys and fiduciaries are increasingly seeking advisors who understand court oversight, fiduciary duties, and the realities of the New York City real estate market. My role is to support that process with clear, market-driven guidance.”Hernandez’s advisory services are designed to complement legal counsel by providing real estate insight without providing legal representation. He frequently works with legal professionals handling estate administration, trust matters, partition actions, and ownership transitions involving residential and mixed-use properties across Manhattan and the outer boroughs.The expansion reflects growing demand for specialized real estate advisory services as New York courts and fiduciaries apply heightened scrutiny to property valuations, sales processes, and transaction outcomes.Hernandez also works with a network of licensed professionals where brokerage or transactional services are required.About Alejandro HernandezAlejandro Hernandez is a New York City–based real estate advisor specializing in complex property matters involving estates, trusts, and fiduciary ownership. He works closely with attorneys and fiduciaries to support informed, compliant, and market-driven real estate decision-making in high-value and court-supervised transactions.Media Contact:Alejandro HernandezNew York, NY

