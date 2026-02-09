Mr. Checkout Distributors Being Considered for DSD Distribution - for New Sweet Seltzers - Prebiotic Low-Sugar Beverages

Direct Store Delivery Distributors Coconut Pre-Biotic Low Sugar Lemon Ginger Pre-Biotic Low Sugar Raspberry Lime Pre-Biotic Low Sugar Tangerine Pre-Biotic Low Sugar

$5K per truckload is donated at the time our beverages are produced. Recently we have donated $5K to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, $5K to The FDNY Foundation and $5K to the Bob Woodruff Foundation.” — Bill Richards Founder/Owner Tower Beverage USA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Beverage USA, a rapidly growing American beverage brand is considering using Mr. Checkout Distributors for distribution services for the company's all-new prebiotic low carb, low sugar beverages. Mr. Checkout Distributors in Florida is a national network of independent direct store delivery (DSD) distributors, wagon jobbers, and wholesalers. Mr. Checkout Distributors in New York also specialize in placing new products into independent convenience stores, bodegas, and retail locations throughout the five boroughs. Tower Beverage USA is proud to be offering beverage routes for sale and distributorship opportunities, designed for motivated entrepreneurs, business-minded individuals and this new program offer is turnkey distribution routes, established retail accounts, and extensive support to build and grow a profitable business in the thriving beverage industry.As consumer demand for functional beverages continues to rise, Tower Beverage USA provides an accessible pathway to business ownership, combining a proven product line with a distribution model that empowers distributors to become independent entrepreneurs while benefiting from the company’s guidance, marketing, and supply chain support. A Proven Business Model for Aspiring Entrepreneurs: The beverage route distributorship program offers a unique opportunity for individuals seeking financial independence through small business ownership. Each route consists of approximately 30 established retail accounts, including grocery stores, specialty retailers, cafes, and restaurants, allowing new owners to generate immediate revenue from day one.Tower Beverage USA’s distribution routes are turnkey, meaning that owners receive initial inventory of Tower Beverage products, refrigerated display units, point-of-sale materials, pre-established relationships with retail accounts, and training with ongoing support in sales, marketing, and operations. Tower Beverage USA is committed to helping entrepreneurs succeed,” said Bill Richards, Founder/Owner of Tower Beverage USA. “Our route distributors are not just operators — they are partners in our mission to bring high quality, functional beverages to communities across the country. By providing an established infrastructure, training, and ongoing support and 40% markup to our distributors, we make business ownership accessible and achievable for motivated individuals.Profitable Business Opportunity with Social Impact: Distributors have the potential to earn substantial profits (40% markup) while supporting meaningful causes. Tower Beverage USA donates $5,000.00 per truckload produced (not when sold) to the FDNY Foundation and Tunnel Towers Foundation. These organizations provide vital assistance to first responders, veterans, and their families, allowing entrepreneurs to combine financial success with social impact. The FDNY Foundation supports widows and children of firefighters, EMS personnel, and other first responders who face critical financial challenges. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides housing, financial assistance, and support programs for veterans, first responders, and families of fallen heroesBy participating in the program, route distributors actively contribute to these initiatives while building a sustainable, profitable business. "Our distributors have the unique opportunity to make a real difference in their communities," said Dan Steimle, Beverage Business Advisor. "Not only are they earning revenue from their beverage routes, but they are also helping support heroes who serve our country every day." Why Beverage Route Distributorship is a Smart Investment: Owning a beverage route distributorship offers several advantages compared to starting a business from scratch. New distributors acquire pre-existing retail accounts, reducing the time and risk associated with customer acquisition. Tower Beverage USA products are already gaining traction in 12 of the major media markets, giving owners confidence in the sales potential of their routes. Comprehensive training, inventory, and marketing materials allow distributors to start generating revenue quickly. Route distributors manage their own schedules, staffing, and operations, offering the autonomy of small business ownership. Beyond financial returns, distributors can also contribute a portion of their profits to charitable initiatives supporting first responders, veterans, and their families. The Tower Beverage USA Product Line: Tower Beverage USA offers a portfolio of beverages designed to appeal to modern consumers seeking healthier alternatives to traditional sodas. Products include sparkling waters, lightly sweetened sodas, and functional drinks with added vitamins and natural flavors.Consumers today are looking for beverages that not only taste great but also provide health benefits,” said Dan Steimle. “Tower Beverage USA products meet that demand, offering a premium alternative that appeals to a broad audience, from health-conscious millennials to families looking for better-for-you options. Our route distributors are selling products that people love while making a positive impact on their communities.Market Trends Driving Growth:The functional beverage market in the United States has experienced consistent growth over the past decade, with increasing consumer awareness of wellness, nutrition, and healthier lifestyle choices. Market analysts project continued expansion in sparkling waters, functional beverages, and craft sodas, making this an opportune time to invest in a beverage distribution business. Tower Beverage USA’s route distributorship program positions entrepreneurs to capitalize on these trends by offering products that meet evolving consumer preferences and align with industry growth. Nationwide Expansion andTerritory Availability:The company offers routes across all 50 U.S. states, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs regardless of location. Prospective distributors can select from available areas based on market demand and their personal business goals. Each area comes with protected distribution rights in writing, ensuring owners can build their customer base without competition from other Tower Beverage USA distributors.Training and Ongoing Support:Tower Beverage USA provides comprehensive onboarding and continuous support for all route distributors. This includes in-depth training in sales, marketing, and distribution operations, access to proprietary inventory and delivery management systems, guidance on securing and managing retail accounts, marketing resources including digital campaigns, in-store promotions, and point-of-sale materials, and dedicated customer service support for troubleshooting and operational guidance. “Our support system ensures that distributors are never on their own,” said Felix Henckel, Director of Distributor Support. “We work hand-in-hand with our entrepreneurs to optimize their operations, grow their customer base, and maximize revenue — all while supporting causes they care about through the FDNY and Tunnel to Towers Foundations.”Financial Considerations and Investment:Route distributorship requires an initial investment of approximately $25,000 for a 30-account route, which includes inventory, equipment, and training. The program is designed to be accessible for entrepreneurs seeking a manageable entry point into the beverage distribution business, while also providing significant growth potential. Potential earnings vary based on market size, route performance, and operational efficiency. Tower Beverage USA encourages prospective distributors to conduct due diligence, including reviewing the distributorship agreement, understanding inventory and operational costs, and speaking with current distributors to evaluate revenue potential. Success Stories from Current Route Distributors Several entrepreneurs have successfully built thriving businesses through the Tower Beverage USA route distributorship program.Testimonials highlight the benefits of turnkey operations, community impact, charitable contributions, and business independence. “Owning a Tower Beverage route gave me the tools, support, and confidence to run my own business. The existing accounts allowed me to start generating revenue immediately, and I’m proud to know that a portion of my profits helps first responders and veterans through the FDNY and Tunnel to Towers Foundations.” — Charlie Whited of Andover, Ohio. “I never imagined owning my own business could be this achievable. The training and ongoing guidance helped me grow my customer base and streamline operations, making entrepreneurship both profitable and rewarding, all while supporting meaningful causes.” — Matthew Fielder of Lawrenceville, Georgia.How to Apply:Prospective entrepreneurs interested in the beverage route distributorship program can visit the Tower Beverage USA website at TowerBeverage.com to submit an application. The company evaluates applicants based on entrepreneurial drive, financial readiness, and alignment with the company’s mission, values, and charitable vision.About Tower Beverage USA:Tower Beverage USA is a U.S.-based beverage brand dedicated to producing high-quality, functional, and craft beverages. With a commitment to health-conscious products, community impact, and entrepreneurial opportunity, Tower Beverage USA continues to expand its footprint across the United States, providing innovative products, profitable business opportunities, and meaningful contributions to charitable foundations supporting first responders and veterans

Fox Business News Interview Tower Beverage USA offering Routes for Sale benefiting Tunnel to Towers Foundation

