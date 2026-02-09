Intercultural Connections Initiative & Chinese Culture Week Shortlisted for Two China–Scotland Business Awards

ICI is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for two categories at the prestigious China–Scotland Business Awards 2026.

EDINBURGH, MIDLOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Intercultural Connections Initiative (ICI) is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted for two categories at the prestigious China–Scotland Business Awards 2026, organised by the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC).The awards celebrate excellence in Scotland–China collaboration across business, education, and cultural sectors, with winners to be announced at the Chinese Burns Supper — a flagship black-tie networking event that fuses Burns Night traditions with Chinese New Year festivities, taking place in Edinburgh in February 2026.ICI has been shortlisted in the following categories:●Marketing Campaign of the Year — recognising CCW 2025’s innovative cross-border marketing approach connecting Scottish audiences and Chinese digital communities.●Graduate Employability Initiative of the Year — acknowledging ICI’s year-round youth arts training programme, culminating in immersive professional experience at Chinese Culture Week (CCW).The China–Scotland Business Awards, supported by partners including the Confucius Institute for Scotland at the University of Edinburgh, Scottish Enterprise/SDI, and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, highlight organisations that deepen understanding, commercial ties and cultural exchange between Scotland and China.This dual shortlisting reflects ICI’s unique contribution to both international cultural marketing and youth development, cementing its role in building sustainable, two-way Scotland–China engagement through creative, educational and cultural platforms.Winners will be announced at the Chinese Burns Supper on 19th February 2026.喜讯｜跨文化交流协会（ICI）与“我们的文化周”双双入围2026中英（中苏）商业大奖我们非常高兴地宣布，跨文化交流协会（Intercultural Connections Initiative，简称 ICI）及其核心项目“我们的文化周”（Chinese Culture Week，CCW），已正式入围 2026 年中国—苏格兰商业大奖（China–Scotland Business Awards）两项重要奖项。中国—苏格兰商业大奖由英中贸易协会（China-Britain Business Council，CBBC）主办，是苏格兰最具影响力的中英交流奖项之一，旨在表彰在商业、教育、文化与创新领域中，持续推动中苏（中英）合作与理解的杰出机构与项目。获奖结果将于 2026 年初在爱丁堡举行的“中国彭斯之夜”（Chinese Burns Supper）上正式揭晓。该活动融合苏格兰彭斯之夜传统与中国新年庆祝，是中苏高层交流与合作的重要年度盛会。本次，ICI 入围的奖项包括：●年度市场营销项目奖（Marketing Campaign of the Year）表彰“我们的文化周 2025”作为一个跨文化、跨平台的国际传播项目，通过线下艺术节与中国数字媒体生态的深度联动，成功连接苏格兰文化场域与中国公众。●年度毕业生就业与青年发展项目奖（Graduate Employability / Youth Initiative of the Year）表彰 ICI 以“我们的文化周”为实践平台的全年青年艺术与文化培训计划，为来自中英两国的青年与学生提供真实的国际项目经验与职业能力培养。此次双项入围，是对 ICI 多年来坚持以文化为桥梁、以青年为核心、以可持续交流为目标的充分肯定，也标志着“我们的文化周”在第三年发展中，逐步成长为一个兼具文化影响力与国际专业价值的平台。我们期待在即将到来的中国彭斯之夜，与更多中苏伙伴继续展开深度对话与合作。

