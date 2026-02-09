NAVICA MLS Chooses Solid Earth to Bring Passkey Login, Authentication, and a Unified Dashboard to MLSs

Trusted by more than 425,000 users, Solid Earth delivers secure, centralized access management and a frictionless Single Sign-On (SSO) experience

This partnership with Solid Earth brings our customers a modern identity and access layer with stronger security, less friction, and a unified dashboard that simplifies how members use MLS tools” — Mike Conway

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Earth, a leader in secure identity management for real estate agents and their customers, today announced a partnership with NAVICA MLS to deliver modern authentication and centralized access experiences for nearly 100 MLS customers nationwide. Solid Earth will serve as NAVICA’s official Identity Provider (IdP) and agent dashboard solution, bringing passkey-ready login, secure single sign-on, and unified tool access to NAVICA’s customers.

“We’ve built NAVICA around delivering exceptional service for MLSs,” said Mike Conway, VP, Sales & Marketing at SEI / NAVICA MLS & AMS Systems. “This partnership with Solid Earth brings our customers a modern identity and access layer with stronger security, less friction, and a unified dashboard that simplifies how members use MLS tools.”

NAVICA MLS, part of Systems Engineering, Inc., is known for supporting the technology needs of MLSs with a service-driven model designed for organizations that often have limited access to enterprise pricing or resources. NAVICA can now enable these MLSs to strengthen data security, simplify member access, and modernize identity management without adding friction to the user experience.

Together, NAVICA and Solid Earth deliver a straightforward outcome: stronger MLS security through passkeys and SSO, plus a consolidated, one-place experience for every tool the MLS provides, right inside the NAVICA ecosystem.

Passkeys, SSO, and a Unified Agent Experience

As part of the NAVICA platform experience, MLSs will be able to deploy:

Secure Single Sign-On (SSO) with passkey-ready authentication to reduce password reliance and strengthen protection of MLS systems and data.



Centralized Agent Dashboard that consolidates MLS tools and vendor products into one intuitive hub—giving members “one place” to access the applications they use every day.



“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to modernizing identity across real estate in a way that works for every MLS, not just the largest,” said Robert Luna, VP of Sales at Solid Earth. “By supporting passkeys, streamlined access, and authentication for both REALTORS® and consumers, we’re helping NAVICA customers strengthen security and improve the experience across the full MLS ecosystem.”

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a technology partner building future-ready, interoperable tools that enhance security, compliance, and efficiency across the real estate ecosystem. Trusted by more than 425,000 users, Solid Earth delivers secure, centralized access management and a frictionless Single Sign-On (SSO) experience through its core products: the Identity Provider (IDP) and Agent Dashboard for Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and their technology vendors.

With partnerships spanning from Miami REALTORS®, Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), BeachesMLS, Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS), SanFrancisco Association of REALTORS® and LERA MLS, Solid Earth supports organizations from coast to coast, helping real estate professionals and MLSs streamline daily workflows while strengthening identity and data security at the enterprise level.

About SEI

SEI's products and services are custom tailored to suit the needs of today's computer savvy REALTORS®. All of our MLS applications are designed, implemented, and supported by our in-house staff of programmers and technicians. This enables our company to quickly and efficiently adjust our products to the ever changing needs of the real estate industry. SEI is the leading MLS provider for today's REALTORS®.

NAVICA Next, a premier online MLS System, includes Showing Manager, Data Validation, IDX/VOW, Buyer/Seller Gateways. Offers NAVICA STREAMLINE AMS with NRDS Sync and QuickBooks Integration.

Media Contact

Rebecca Pearson

VP of Marketing and Communications, Solid Earth

rebecca.pearson@solidearth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.