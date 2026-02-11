'Rescue The Dying': Song Invites Listeners to Rethink Consistency on Protecting the Vulnerable

Father-Son Duo Bridges Wildlife Conservation and Pro-Life Movements with Biblical Call to Defend the Vulnerable

MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian music artist Dan Parks of Heartfelt Media Group has released "Rescue The Dying," a thought-provoking song that challenges listeners to examine the consistency of their convictions about protecting life. The track begins by addressing endangered species conservation before pivoting to the plight of the unborn, drawing a powerful parallel that invites both conservationists and pro-life advocates to extend their compassion across both causes.The song's title and core message draw from Old Testament wisdom literature: "Rescue those who are being led off to slaughter" and "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves." This biblical mandate to defend the vulnerable provides the foundation for the song's appeal to extend compassion consistently across both wildlife conservation and the protection of unborn life.An Invitation to Participate"Rescue The Dying" is designed as both an appeal to reason and an anthem of resolve. While the released version features AI-generated vocals, Parks emphasizes that the song is meant to be sung by real people."I used AI vocals to create a polished version that communicates the message powerfully," Dan Parks explains. "But the heart of this song is meant to be sung by real people—in churches, at marches, in living rooms. That's why we're offering the performance tracks free. Your voice matters more than mine."Free instrumental performance tracks are available at heartfeltmg.com in two versions: one with background (choir) vocals and one fully instrumental. These tracks are available for churches, public performances, choirs, worship leaders, and personal use—no fees, no complicated licensing.The song is also available as a searchable sound on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, allowing users to easily add it to their video content.Building on Momentum"Rescue The Dying" comes as Heartfelt Media Group continues to build an impressive catalog following their September 2025 debut album. The father-son duo recently announced they have accumulated over 600,000 streams on Spotify while steadily expanding their genre-diverse collection of Christian music.Terry Parks, 77, and Dan Parks, 52, have created nearly 30 songs spanning worship, R&B, rock, country, and instrumental genres. Their unique generational partnership combines decades of songwriting experience with contemporary production techniques.A music video for "Rescue The Dying" is also forthcoming, which will further visualize the endangered species-to-unborn parallel at the heart of the song's message.Why This Song MattersRather than condemning either conservationists or pro-life advocates, "Rescue The Dying" seeks common ground by appealing to principles both groups already hold. The song asks: Can we be consistent about which lives we choose to protect?"Most people instinctively understand why we protect endangered animals," Parks notes. "The song simply asks why unborn humans deserve any less protection. It's an invitation to think deeply about where we draw the lines around life—and whether those lines make sense."The track's lyrics and instrumental recordings are entirely human-created, with the AI vocals serving as a production tool to achieve the intended emotional delivery. The songwriting, composition, and creative direction come via Dan Parks.Accessible Across All Major Platforms"Rescue The Dying" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming services. Free performance tracks can be downloaded at heartfeltmg.com.About Heartfelt Media GroupHeartfelt Media Group is a creative media production association founded by father-son duo Terry Parks and Dan Parks. Based in Southwestern Michigan, the group specializes in creating genre-diverse Christian music that combines traditional worship sensibilities with contemporary production techniques. Their mission is to create authentic, engaging music that draws listeners into deeper relationship with Christ while refusing to be confined only to conventional genre expectations.Website: https://heartfeltmg.com Streaming Links:

