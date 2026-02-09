DallasMeetup's Pro Sports Cohort Draws Crowd of 1,500 Networkers at The Star in Frisco

DallasMeetup at Concrete Cowboy Frisco - Pro Sports Cohort DallasMeetup at Concrete Cowboy Frisco

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DallasMeetup ’s Professional Sports Cohort Ignites Networking at Concrete Cowboy FriscoDallasMeetup, DFW’s premier quarterly business networking platform, brought together a dynamic mix of sports professionals, executives, operators, technologists, and community leaders for an engaging evening of connection at DallasMeetup at Concrete Cowboy Frisco.Hosted at the vibrant Concrete Cowboy venue inside The Star, the February 5th event spotlighted the Professional Sports Cohort—a curated community experience designed to accelerate relationship building across the North Texas sports ecosystem. Encouraging meaningful conversation over casual mixers, the event drew a diverse group of attendees representing major teams, organizations, agencies, and startups.Featured networkers included leaders and innovators from organizations such as FIFA, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers Baseball Club, Dallas Sports Commission, PGA of America, Frisco Roughriders, Dallas Stars, Major League Rugby, Dude Perfect, and more, creating a high-velocity environment for collaboration and exchange.Guests enjoyed curated introductions, brand activations, and industry-relevant conversations tailored to professionals working in sports operations, partnerships, tech, marketing, real estate, and community engagement. The event reflected DallasMeetup’s mission to foster “big-tent” networking — where ideas, leaders, and opportunities intersect to spark meaningful collaborations across sectors.As DallasMeetup continues to expand its quarterly cohort series, the Frisco mixer marked a milestone in engaging the region’s growing sports and entertainment community, reinforcing North Texas as a hub for innovation and relationship-driven growth.Follow DallasMeetup on LinkedIn

DallasMeetup at Concrete Cowboy Frisco: Professional Sports Cohort at The Star in Frisco

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.