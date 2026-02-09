SAVE THE DATE: 27th Knecht Cup Regatta Returns April 11–12 to South Jersey’s Cooper River -- One of America’s Largest Collegiate Rowing Events Welcomes Expanded Field, New Events, New Trophies, and Enhanced Para Competition. Long regarded as a cornerstone of the collegiate rowing calendar, the 2026 Knecht Cup Regatta will feature an expanded slate of racing, including 14 new events, alongside new championship trophies honoring distinguished figures from the rowing community. The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph “Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the nation’s premier collegiate rowing events, the Knecht Cup Regatta , returns to Camden County’s Cooper River on Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, bringing more racing, more programs, and new competitive features to its 27th annual edition.Long regarded as a cornerstone of the collegiate rowing calendar, the 2026 Knecht Cup Regatta will feature an expanded slate of racing, including 14 new events, alongside new championship trophies honoring distinguished figures from the rowing community.Newly added events include men’s and women’s Alumni 4s and 8s, Lightweight 8, and Coxed Quad, while newly named trophies will recognize the legacy and impact of Albert P. Wachlin, Lois Trench-Hines, Mark Valenti, and Ann and Marie Jonik.The 2026 regatta will also spotlight an expanded Paralympic racing program, reinforcing the Knecht Cup’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and competitive opportunity. This year’s para events will include men’s and women’s PR1, PR2, PR 3 and Inclusion Doubles, drawing elite adaptive athletes from across the country to compete on one of the sport’s most respected courses.With more than 350 entries from over 70 men’s and women’s collegiate programs, the Knecht Cup Regatta ranks among the largest collegiate rowing competitions in the United States --second only to the ACRA National Championship. Each year, the event attracts a nationally diverse field representing Division I, II, and III programs, as well as club teams, creating a highly competitive and nationally visible weekend of racing.Philadelphia-area programs expected to compete include Bryn Mawr, Drexel, Haverford, La Salle, Temple, and Villanova, joined by nationally recognized programs from across the country, including the University of Wisconsin, University of Connecticut, Fordham University, Georgetown University, Boston University, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, MIT, Radcliffe, and Case Western Reserve University, among many others.Since its founding in 1999, the Knecht Cup Regatta has welcomed collegiate rowing programs from across the United States to the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey -- one of the nation’s premier and most sought-after rowing venues. Each spring, more than 80 collegiate programs compete over a full weekend of racing on the course created by the late William J. Knecht , a legendary figure whose influence continues to shape the sport of rowing in America.The Knecht Cup Regatta honors the memory and legacy of the aforementioned Knecht (1930–1992), whose contributions to rowing spanned elite athletic achievement, leadership, and lifelong service to the sport. An Olympic gold medalist at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, Knecht was a member of the United States’ gold-medal-winning coxed eight.A native Philadelphian, Knecht was introduced to rowing while a student at La Salle High School and went on to graduate from Villanova University in 1951. He competed for the storied Vesper Boat Club, where he earned multiple national titles and international acclaim, including gold medals in the eights at the 1955 Pan American Games and in the double sculls at the 1959 and 1963 Pan American Games. He also represented the United States at the 1960 Rome Olympics, finishing fourth in the double sculls alongside John B. Kelly Jr.Knecht’s dedication to rowing extended well beyond competition. He served as a member of the U.S. Olympic Rowing Team Committee, was a judge at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and played a vital role in the sport’s governance and growth. Among his many leadership roles, he was President of the National Association of Amateur Oarsmen, the American delegate to Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d’Aviron (now known as World Rowing), and a founder of the National Rowing Foundation. His lifetime of service is recognized through his induction into the American Rowing Hall of Fame and, posthumously, the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.Perhaps most enduring is Knecht’s vision for the Cooper River rowing course itself -- a venue he helped create and one that has hosted the Knecht Cup Regatta since its inception. Today, the regatta stands as a lasting tribute to his legacy, welcoming the next generation of collegiate athletes to compete on the course he built, in an event that has become a cornerstone of the national rowing calendar.Further announcements about this year’s Knecht Cup Regatta are pending. Additional information is available online at https://knechtcupregatta.com

William and Ana Blanche, grandchildren of the namesake of the Knecht Cup Regatta, presented medals to the winning collegiate crew teams dockside in April 2025.

