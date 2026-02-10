Father-Son Duo Heartfelt Media Group Builds Genre-Defying Christian Music Catalog

Dan Parks and Terry Parks Have Released Nearly 30 Songs Across Worship, R&B, Rock, and Instrumental Genres

MI, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Christian music artists Dan Parks and Terry Parks have been steadily building an impressive catalog through their creative media production association Heartfelt Media Group, with 31 songs spanning multiple genres since their debut single in January 2025, two of which are pending distribution.The father-son songwriting duo has crafted an eclectic collection spanning contemporary worship, country, R&B, rock, and instrumental compositions – all while keeping Christ at the center. Their flagship album "Heartfelt Media Group, Vol. 1," released in September 2025 with 24 tracks, anchors a growing catalog that continues to expand with new singles.**A Unique Father-Son Creative Partnership**Terry Parks, 77, brings decades of songwriting experience and a classic worship sensibility to the collaboration. Dan Parks, 52, contributes contemporary production techniques and an adventurous approach to genre exploration. Together, they've created a distinctive sound that appeals across generational and stylistic boundaries."I'm always wanting to write something quite different from what I've written before," says Dan Parks. "That drive for originality results in a wide variety of songs and genres in our catalog. One moment you're hearing a traditional worship ballad, the next you're experiencing blues-infused end-times prophecy or orchestral instrumentals. We're not afraid to experiment as long as the message remains true."**Standout Tracks Gaining Listener Engagement**Among the duo's most engaging worship songs are "Watch Today" and "Mighty Counselor," which have achieved exceptional save rates on streaming platforms – an indicator that audiences are not just listening, but returning to these songs repeatedly and adding them to personal playlists."Watch Today," penned by Terry Parks, addresses themes of Christ's second coming with urgent relevance for contemporary believers. "Mighty Counselor," written by Dan Parks, offers an anthemic declaration of faith featuring the memorable refrain celebrating Jesus as "awesome Prince of Peace."Other notable tracks include:"Safe & Secure" – An intimate worship song affirming God's faithful friendship"Sowing Seeds" – A reflection on lasting kingdom work and spiritual harvest"The Almighty" – A powerful musical setting from the Book of Revelation"So Much Depends" – A whimsical instrumental showcasing the duo's versatility"It'll All Come Out" – A blues-style meditation on end-times teaching**Genre-Bending Creativity Continues**The Parks' creative output shows no signs of slowing. Dan Parks has completed a K-drama theme song called "Before My Eyes," which features Korean lyrics and is currently pending distribution to all major streaming platforms. He has also produced "Generic TV Theme," a brief instrumental composition designed for television intro use. Together, these releases demonstrate the duo's willingness to explore international television soundtrack territory while maintaining their faith-forward approach."In one way, we're not limited by what 'Christian-produced music' is supposed to sound like," Dan explains. "If a good melody or message moves us, we pursue it. Whether that's a Russian-themed orchestral piece, a 60s retro tribute, or now a Korean drama soundtrack – we follow the creative inspiration God provides."**Building Momentum**Since their September 2025 debut album, Heartfelt Media Group has accumulated over 600,000 streams on Spotify while steadily building a dedicated listener base. Their worship songs have resonated particularly strongly, and the duo continues to release new music regularly, expanding their catalog while maintaining the quality and authenticity that has connected with audiences.**Accessible Across All Major Platforms**Heartfelt Media Group's complete catalog is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming services. The duo's website, heartfeltmg.com, features full lyrics for nearly the entire catalog.**Free Performance Tracks Now Available**Heartfelt Media Group has also begun offering free performance tracks of their songs through their website. These tracks are available for churches, public performances, and personal use. The first two available are "Real Freedom" and "Rescue The Dying," with more titles planned in the coming weeks.**About Heartfelt Media Group**Heartfelt Media Group is a creative media production association founded by father-son duo Terry Parks and Dan Parks. Based in Southwestern Michigan, the group specializes in creating genre-diverse Christian music that combines traditional worship sensibilities with contemporary production techniques. Their mission is to create authentic, engaging music that draws listeners into deeper relationship with Christ while refusing to be confined only to conventional genre expectations.Website: https://heartfeltmg.com **Streaming Links:**

