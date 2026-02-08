US Companies Nearshore Sales, Customer Success, and Support Teams to Latin America

Nearshore Business Solutions expands placement to sales managers, customer success managers, and customer support across Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina.

Most companies think nearshoring only works for developers. Our fastest-growing segment is customer-facing roles.” — Eric Tabone, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearshore Business Solutions now places sales managers, customer success managers, and customer support representatives from Latin America. US companies increasingly hire sales managers LATAM to fill revenue-critical roles at 50-60% cost savings. NBS applies its 16% candidate acceptance rate to every customer-facing hire. The firm has a strong presence across Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and the rest of Latin America. Each placement includes a 90-day replacement guarantee. This expansion reflects growing demand for bilingual professionals beyond software development.The customer success management market is projected to reach $16.5 billion by 2033. That represents a 24.7% compound annual growth rate from 2025 levels. Customer success managers nearshore offer US companies access to bilingual professionals with consultative sales experience. Graduates from Universidad de los Andes in Bogota and EAFIT in Medellin bring strong business training to these roles. Colombia's Ruta N innovation district produces professionals fluent in SaaS metrics, retention strategy, and account management. Nearshore Business Solutions screens every candidate for English fluency through live technical discussions, not standardized tests. Only candidates who can lead a client quarterly business review in English move forward.The BPO industry in Latin America grows 12% annually. The regional outsourcing market is set to reach $20 billion in 2026. Bilingual customer support Latin America roles rank among the top ten most in-demand remote positions. Job postings for these roles increased 50% year over year. Nearshore Business Solutions recruits customer support representatives from talent hubs in Medellin, Monterrey, and Buenos Aires. Argentina's EF English Proficiency Index ranking, the highest in Latin America, makes it a strong source for voice and digital support agents. Tecnologico de Monterrey and UNAM produce thousands of business graduates each year in Mexico.Ninety percent of organizations evaluating new outsourcing destinations in 2026 are considering Latin America. Sales managers in the US earn a median of $130,000 to $160,000 annually. Comparable talent in Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina costs $45,000 to $70,000. Time zones from UTC-5 to UTC-3 give US sales teams full workday overlap. Customer-facing roles require cultural alignment that offshore locations cannot match. Latin American professionals share US business norms, communication styles, and work schedules. Argentina's Knowledge Economy Law provides 70% payroll tax reductions for qualifying technology firms."Most companies think nearshoring only works for developers. Our fastest-growing segment is customer-facing roles," said Eric Tabone, CEO of Nearshore Business Solutions. "A bilingual sales manager in Bogota who closes deals during your business hours costs half what you pay in Dallas. The ROI is immediate."Detailed role guides for hiring sales managers in LATAM, customer success managers nearshore, and customer support representatives in Latin America are available now at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com. Companies can request a free consultation to plan customer-facing team expansion across the region.About Nearshore Business SolutionsNearshore Business Solutions sources and vets professionals from Latin America for US companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. The company offers staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and direct hire services with a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

