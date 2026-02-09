South Carolina Author Tops Kindle New Releases Chart with Political Humor Book on Bizarre U.S. Laws

New Political Humor Book Tops Kindle Charts by Spotlighting Laws That Refuse to Die

Author and filmmaker Sergio Myers has reached #1 on Amazon Kindle’s New Releases chart in the Political Humor category with his book, Illegal Because America.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and filmmaker Sergio Myers has reached #1 on Amazon Kindle’s New Releases chart in the Political Humor category with his latest book, Illegal Because America.The book examines real American laws—across all fifty states—that were originally written to solve specific problems but quietly remained on the books long after their relevance faded. Written with dry humor and modern commentary, Illegal Because America presents each law’s origin, intent, and lingering presence without advocating repeal or reform, allowing the absurdity to speak for itself.“My goal wasn’t to argue with the law,” Myers said. “It was to document it. Every one of these rules made sense to someone at some point—and that’s what makes them funny, and sometimes uncomfortable, today.”The book’s rise to the top of the Kindle New Releases Political Humor chart reflects a growing appetite for satirical nonfiction that explores how systems evolve—and fail to evolve—over time. Readers have responded to its concise format, factual grounding, and observational tone.Myers is a South Carolina–based author, director, and producer whose career spans documentary filmmaking, reality television, and international production. His work has appeared on networks including MTV, National Geographic, E!, and Viceland, often focusing on human behavior, institutional systems, and unintended consequences.Illegal Because America is currently available in Kindle format on Amazon.

