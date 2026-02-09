CardSight AI Launches Football Card Identification, New Ultra Tier for Growing Apps

CardSight AI, Inc. Logo

AI-powered platform adds Identification Support for 1M+ Football Cards to 4M Baseball Catalog; adds $199.95 Ultra tier. Basketball and hockey coming Q1 2026.

We built CardSight AI to level the playing field, giving anyone with an idea the same infrastructure that would otherwise require millions of dollars and years of development to create.” — Eric P. Nusbaum

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, Inc. today announced Early Access for Football Card identification, adding over one million cards including parallels from releases spanning 1935 to present. Football joins the platform's 4M+ Baseball Card coverage, bringing the total catalog to over 5 million cards. Basketball and Hockey are actively in development and expected before the end of Q1 2026.All sport expansions arrive at no additional cost to existing customers, fulfilling the company's commitment that every addition to the platform automatically enhances applications already built on its infrastructure. The company also announced a new Ultra subscription tier offering 100,000 API calls per month for $199.95, designed for applications that are gaining traction and growing their user bases."We're seeing incredible collector-focused apps built with CardSight AI, and we want to help more people bring their ideas to life," said Eric Nusbaum, CEO and Co-Founder. "The tooling for AI-powered app development is remarkable and getting better every day. When you combine platforms like Replit, Lovable, or Claude with our infrastructure, hobbyists and builders can deliver complete solutions on par with the top apps in the app store. That's what we're here to enable."CardSight AI removes the technical barriers that have traditionally prevented collectors from building apps around their ideas. Builders can integrate using traditional coding, AI coding assistants like Claude or GitHub Copilot, or no-code platforms like Replit and Lovable."It has been incredible partnering with individuals and companies who are using CardSight AI to build tools for their local card shops, collection trackers for personal use, trading apps for their card meetup groups, and even marketplace integrations," Nusbaum added. "The collecting hobby gets stronger when more people can participate in more ways. We built CardSight AI to level the playing field, giving anyone with an idea the same infrastructure that would otherwise require millions of dollars and years of development to create."The platform's visual identification achieves 99.5% accuracy with sub-second response times. Upload a photo and receive the card's year, manufacturer, set, card number, player, and any parallel or variation information. Multi-card detection allows users to photograph multiple cards at once, like a binder page or a vendor table at a card show, and identify all in a single API call. The technology works with raw cards and graded slabs from PSA, BGS, SGC, TAG, and other grading companies.For existing apps and marketplaces, CardSight AI eliminates the need to build and maintain proprietary card identification systems. Developing comparable visual identification technology in-house typically requires 12-18 months of development time, specialized machine learning expertise, ongoing model training, and significant infrastructure costs. By integrating CardSight AI's API, platforms can add identification capabilities in days rather than months, allowing engineering teams to focus on core product features while reducing operational expenses. The result is enterprise-grade identification without the enterprise-grade investment.The 5M+ card catalog includes 4M+ Baseball and 1M+ Football cards with full parallel and variation coverage, searchable by player name, team, year, set, or card number. Developers building a Trading Card Identification App or sports card collection software can access the complete Baseball Card and Football Card catalog through a single API integration. Transparent market data from eBay provides recent sales and pricing information to help collectors assess card values. For AI integration, MCP (Model Context Protocol) endpoints allow AI assistants like Claude to manage collections and retrieve trading card data, with ChatGPT plugin support and native SDKs for Python, Node.js, Java, .NET, and Swift. Full API documentation and code examples are available to help developers get started quickly.CardSight AI offers flexible pricing for builders at every stage. The Free tier includes 750 calls per month with no credit card required. Starter plans begin at $14.95 per month with 5,000 calls. The new Ultra tier provides 100,000 calls for $199.95 per month for growing apps. Enterprise plans offer custom volume pricing with guaranteed SLAs, no request rate limits, and dedicated support for high-volume applications."We're just getting started," said Nusbaum. "Football is live, Basketball and Hockey are on the way, and we're committed to making CardSight AI the infrastructure that powers the next generation of collector tools and experiences."Developers and collectors can sign up for free at https://cardsight.ai

