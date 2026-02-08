Benjamin Legal Expands Family Law Services to Include Legal Separation in Arizona

Phoenix-based law firm Benjamin Legal, P.C., now offers legal separation services to better serve Arizona families.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benjamin Legal, P.C., a law firm focused exclusively on family law matters, has expanded its legal offerings to include representation for legal separation in Arizona. This strategic enhancement is designed to provide more comprehensive options to families navigating complex relationship transitions.Legal separation, as an alternative to divorce, allows couples to maintain their marital status while establishing clear legal arrangements for finances, child custody, and property division. With this new service, Benjamin Legal strengthens its commitment to delivering tailored guidance to clients seeking resolution without permanent dissolution.Led by founding family lawyer Lindsay E. Benjamin, the firm has built a reputation for sensitivity, professionalism, and strong advocacy. The inclusion of legal separation services provides clients with an additional option, especially for those seeking to protect their interests while avoiding full divorce proceedings."As an experienced Arizona divorce lawyer , I’ve witnessed situations where legal separation is a more suitable option for clients based on their personal, religious, or financial concerns," said Lindsay Benjamin. “Providing this service allows us to serve our clients with greater flexibility based on their unique circumstances.”Based in Phoenix and serving clients throughout Arizona and Colorado, Benjamin Legal continues to broaden its suite of services to meet evolving family law needs. As a trusted attorney in Phoenix , Benjamin Legal supports people through emotive transitions with legal clarity and compassionate counsel.Founded by attorney Lindsay E. Benjamin, Benjamin Legal, P.C. is a Phoenix-based law firm focused exclusively on family law. The firm provides legal support in divorce, custody, financial disputes, and now legal separation. Rooted in values of empathy, professionalism, and dedicated advocacy, Benjamin Legal represents clients throughout Arizona and Colorado. With a commitment to integrity, results, and clear communication, the firm combines legal experience with personal attention to help clients navigate life’s most challenging transitions.

