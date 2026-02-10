Forward Push Law Firm Marketing Announces Premium Partnership with Lawyer.com

Forward Push Law Firm Marketing Logo Marc Apple Founder Forward Push Law Firm Marketing

Forward Push Law Firm Marketing and Lawyer.com announce a Premium Partner relationship focused on attorney visibility, credibility, and sustainable growth.

This partnership gives our clients another trusted place to show up clearly and credibly, reinforcing their expertise while supporting the long-term growth we focus on.” — Marc Apple

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forward Push Law Firm Marketing , an Inc. 5000–recognized, AI-first marketing agency serving law firms nationwide, announced a new Premium Partner relationship with Lawyer.com, a legal growth platform connecting consumers with attorneys while supporting law firms through visibility, intake, and long-term growth solutions.The partnership expands visibility opportunities for Forward Push clients through Premium attorney profiles on Lawyer.com, along with optional access to referral and intake-related services. Together, Forward Push and Lawyer.com are focused on helping law firms strengthen credibility and navigate a rapidly evolving search and discovery landscape shaped by AI, changing consumer behavior, and increased competition.“This partnership with Forward Push reflects how we think about growth at Lawyer.com and the purpose behind our Premium Partner program,” said Colleen Joyce, CEO of Lawyer.com. “We align with legal-focused, results-driven companies that help law firms operate smarter and grow more efficiently.”Forward Push Law Firm Marketing is known for its AI-native approach to legal marketing, combining traditional demand generation with emerging visibility strategies designed for AI-powered search and discovery. The agency is the creator of Counsel Twin AI, an attorney-specific AI avatar platform that helps law firms scale trusted expertise through video and content, and Engage First, a visibility and conversion framework designed to help firms earn attention earlier in the decision-making process.Marc Apple, Founder of Forward Push Law Firm Marketing, said:“What stood out to us about Lawyer.com is that they understand growth isn’t about chasing tactics. It’s about being represented clearly and credibly in the places people already look. This partnership gives our clients another trusted place to reinforce their expertise and support long-term growth.”As a Premium Partner, Forward Push will collaborate with Lawyer.com to expand access to enhanced attorney visibility and optional intake solutions, while continuing to focus on strategic, system-level growth for law firms rather than short-term marketing wins.About Forward Push Law Firm MarketingForward Push Law Firm Marketing is an Inc. 5000 award-winning, AI-first legal marketing agency built exclusively for law firms. Founded by Marc Apple, Forward Push helps firms grow through strategic SEO, paid media, and AI-powered visibility systems, including proprietary platforms like Counsel Twin AI and Engage First. The agency focuses on attorney authority, long-term growth, and practical marketing systems designed to help law firms compete and scale in an increasingly AI-driven legal marketplace.About Lawyer.comLawyer.com is a legal growth platform that connects people seeking legal help with the right attorneys, while providing law firms with tools to support visibility, intake, and long-term growth. Through its directory, intake solutions, events, and Premium Partner program, Lawyer.com helps law firms operate more efficiently and grow in an increasingly competitive legal landscape.

