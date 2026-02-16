The Two Souls and One Pearl Experience, a special adventure where tourists can witness the birth of pearls

Two Souls and One Pearl Pearl Collecting Experience Ama diver demonstration

TOBA CITY, MIE, JAPAN, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toba Tourism Association has announced the ”Two Souls and One Pearl Experience,” a new experiential tourism adventure based on pearls in collaboration with the Kaito Yumin Club, after being selected for the Japan Tourism Agency's "Regional Tourism Improvement Project." This special tour focuses on the history of Toba as the first place in the world to cultivate pearls successfully, and allows guests to experience the birth of pearls and the culture of ama pearl divers.

The details are as follows:

Tour details:

- A guided walk down the historic streets of Toba, retracing the life and achievements of Kokichi Mikimoto

- A visit to Mikimoto Pearl Island with an English-speaking guide

- An explanation of the history and manufacturing of cultured pearls

- Pearl collecting experience exclusive to this tour

* One pearl oyster per person (additional pearl oysters are not available)

- A special moment for all guests to witness together the birth of a pearl

Period:

Year round

*Excluding mid-July to August, the second week of December (Tuesday through Thursday), and December 30 to January 3rd

Times:

9:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

1:30 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Fee:

22,000 yen per person

*Includes guide fees, experiences on Mikimoto Pearl Island, and insurance fees.

Number of participants:

2-10

Age requirement:

6+

Reservation deadline:

Three days in advance

Meeting place:

Kaito Yumin Club

Possible reasons for cancellation:

- In the event of inclement weather, the tour may be canceled for the safety of all participants. Cancellation decisions will be made by the evening of the previous day, guests are asked to provide a telephone number by which they can be reached by the day before their tour.

- The tour may be canceled if the minimum number of participants is not reached by 4:00 P.M. the previous day.

Barrier-free tours:

Available

A tour unique to Toba, where guests can experience the story of pearls

Toba City in Mie Prefecture is the place where Kokichi Mikimoto successfully cultivated pearls, and a place where ama divers have been working the seas for many years. On this tour, guests can visit places associated with Kokichi Mikimoto, learn about the process of pearl cultivation, and witness the birth of a pearl for themselves.

The highlight of this tour is the exclusive pearl collection experience on Mikimoto Pearl Island. Two visitors to Toba will be able to witness the birth of a pearl, creating a special experience that can’t be found anywhere else.

LGBTQ-friendly, inclusive tourism

This tour is committed to being LGBTQ-friendly and inclusive, and aims to provide an experience that anyone can participate in with peace of mind, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, or family structure.

Toba City has previously hosted a "Pearl Wedding" event for married couples celebrating their 30th anniversaries. This tour was developed in an attempt to further expand Toba's value as a "special place to celebrate life’s milestones."

Toba Tourism Map developed in conjunction with Time Out

In addition, the Toba Tourism Association has partnered with the global city guide magazine "Time Out" to create a tourist map (in English) introducing 25 LGBTQ-friendly spots to enjoy in Toba. They are committed to promoting new ways to enjoy Toba for both local and international travelers.

https://www.timeout.com/tokyo/things-to-do/toba-guide-map-january-2026

Contact:

Toba Tourism Association

Representative: Yohei Yamamoto

Tel.: 0599-25-3019

E-mail: y-yamamoto@toba.gr.jp

Legal Disclaimer:

