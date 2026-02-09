James W. Morris Jr. Releases 'The Hollow Wore My Name,' follow up to Amazon Bestseller 'The Imposter Syndrome As Fuel'

The Hollow Wore My Name

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James W. Morris Jr. Releases " The Hollow Wore My Name ", A Haunting, Soul-Deep Follow-Up to Amazon Bestseller " The Imposter Syndrome As Fuel Author and entrepreneur James W. Morris Jr. announces the release of his powerful new book, The Hollow Wore My Name, now available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Kindle.Following the momentum of his Amazon bestselling title, "The Imposter Syndrome As Fuel", Morris returns with a bold and deeply personal literary work that blends emotional intensity, poetic grit, and spiritual reflection. Written in the spirit of timeless voices and modern truth, The Hollow Wore My Name explores love, grief, identity, resilience, and the quiet war between who we were and who we must become.“This book is for anyone who has had to rebuild themselves in silence,” says Morris. “It’s about heartbreak, survival, and finding meaning in the parts of your story you once wanted to hide.”________________________________________"The Hollow Wore My Name" delivers a high-impact reading experience designed for audiences seeking substance, authenticity, and practical emotional insight. Through vivid language and reflective storytelling, the book explores the internal realities of adversity and growth while reinforcing Morris’s core message: challenge can be transformed into clarity, purpose, and forward momentum.“The Hollow Wore My Name is a deeply intentional project,” said Morris. “It is written for readers navigating pressure, transition, and reinvention—and for those ready to reclaim their narrative with courage.”In the darkness, Edgar Allen Poe whispered of the hollow places.In the light, Robert Frost showed me where the paths were divided.In the daily, Stevie Wonder presents that Loving Always breeds an “Ordinary Pain”Collectively they teach me that guilt has a pulse, that the mind is both judge and executioner, and that madness is not the loss of reason but the sharpening of it until it cuts the soul.This book was written in that place where the candle flickers at the edge of the woods, and three voices, centuries apart, speak to one another in the listening ear.Living life listening to that hidden rhythm, and now, setting it free upon the page.These three artists, Poe, Frost, and Wonder stand as the unseen companions of this work. Each line written carries their fingerprints: the Gothic, the Contemplative, and the Soulful.______________________________________Market Positioning and Reader Value• Category: Personal growth / reflective literary nonfiction / inspirational writing• Core themes: resilience, emotional intelligence, self-leadership, identity reconstruction• Target audience: professionals, entrepreneurs, creators, and readers of transformational literatureWith this release, Morris continues to strengthen his brand at the intersection of leadership, mindset, and human performance—translating complex emotional experiences into clear, actionable perspective._______________________________________Early Critical PraiseThe Hollow Wore My Name is not simply a book, it is an experience.James W. Morris Jr. delivers language that is cinematic, intimate, and unflinchingly honest. Each chapter reads like a confession carved in stone: raw enough to wound, wise enough to heal. Where many books describe pain, Morris translates it—into rhythm, image, and memory that linger long after the final page.With this release, Morris proves he is not just writing to inspire, he is writing to endure.For readers drawn to emotionally intelligent, thought-provoking work, The Hollow Wore My Name is essential reading and a standout release of the year.________________________________________About the AuthorJames W. Morris Jr. is President and CEO of TMC Workforce Solutions , TMC Supply Chain Solutions, and Morris Motivation. James is active as an author, business consultant, speaker, and business leader known for blending personal transformation with practical insight. His previous books, "The Imposter Syndrome As Fuel" and "The Entrepreneurs Encyclopedia Volume 1: Market Research", became Amazon bestsellers and resonated with readers seeking clarity, confidence, and purpose.________________________________________AvailabilityThe Hollow Wore My Name is available now on:• Amazon• Kindle• Barnes & NoblePurchase Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GLYL9JN7?ref=fed_asin_title Media/Booking Contact: www.MorrisMotivation.com #TheHollowWoreMyName #JamesWMorrisJr #NewBookRelease #AmazonBooks #BarnesAndNoble #KindleBooks #BookLaunch #tmcstaffing #tmcsupplychainsolutions #morrismotivaton #theimpostersyndromeasfuel #StevieWonder #RobertFrost #EdgarAllenPoe #tmcworkforcesolutions #jameswmorrisjr

