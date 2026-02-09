Borghino Unveils Italian Marble Archtop: Title Sponsor of Oksana Foundation’s Red Carpet Gala

Mirko Borghino Mirko Borghino at work Mirko Borghino's Masterpiece

Mirko Borghino Unveils Italian Marble Archtop Guitar as Title Sponsor of Oksana Foundation’s Elite Red Carpet Gala, April 11, 2026

My Italian Marble Archtop Guitar embodies soul and artistry. Honored to title sponsor Oksana Foundation’s elite gala, inspiring the next generation of musicians through music and education.” — Mirko Borghino, Borghino Guitars

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Luthier Mirko Borghino Named Title Sponsor of Oksana Foundation’s April 11, 2026 Red Carpet Gala The Oksana Foundation is delighted to announce that internationally acclaimed Italian luthier Mirko Borghino, founder of Borghino Guitars, will serve as Title Sponsor of the Foundation’s exclusive Red Carpet Fundraising Gala on April 11, 2026, in Los Angeles.As part of this charity event, Mirko Borghino will unveil his most ambitious creation to date: the Italian Marble Archtop Guitar , a singular work of art and engineering, unique in its kind. Designed and crafted in Italy, the instrument fuses sculptural Italian design with cutting-edge lutherie conceived for the most discerning musicians and collectors.“Having Mirko Borghino as our Title Sponsor elevates this gala into a truly world-class occasion,” said Oksana Kolesnikova, renowned pianist, composer, entrepreneur, and Founder of the Oksana Foundation. “His pursuit of uncompromising excellence mirrors our own dedication to creating life-changing educational opportunities for children. The unveiling of the Italian Marble Archtop Guitar will be a historic highlight of the evening.”Guests will be welcomed onto a red carpet experience befitting Hollywood, followed by live performances by Oksana Kolesnikova herself and legendary guitarist Ardeshir Farah of Strunz & Farah, and an intimate presentation of Borghino’s Italian Marble Archtop Guitar. The evening will also celebrate the Foundation’s mission to provide exceptional music, arts, and academic enrichment to underserved youth through its signature programs.“I have always believed that a fine instrument should not only express sound, but soul,” said Mirko Borghino. “Supporting the Oksana Foundation allows me to align that philosophy with a purpose: inspiring the next generation through the transformative power of music, beauty, and education.”Event Details• Occasion: Oksana Foundation Red Carpet Fundraising Gala• Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 6:00 to 9:00 pm.• Location: Bella Vida Ballroom - 27180 Golden Valley Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, United States• Tickets: www.OksanaFoundation.org A limited number of sponsorship opportunities and VIP tables are available for discerning patrons and corporate partners wishing to align with this high-profile, philanthropic celebration of art, music, and education.For sponsorship inquiries, media credentials, or VIP reservations, please contact the Oksana Foundation Press Office at 323-533-8623 or email info@oksanafoundation.org.

