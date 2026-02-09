FDLA Elevates Latin American Fashion to the Global Spotlight at NYFW AW 2026

PUENTE - February 15 Feb Full Schedule February Schedule

FDLA Elevates Latin American Fashion to the Global Spotlight NYFW. A Dazzling Showcase of Artistry, Culture, & Innovation on the World’s Most Prestigious Runway

FDLA is a force—amplifying Latin voices, breaking barriers, and proving our creativity shapes the future of global fashion” — Albania Rosario Founder at FDLA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA), the premier Latin American fashion platform, is set to make its grandest statement yet at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Autumn/Winter 2026. Now in its 17th year, FDLA continues to elevate Latinx designers to global prominence, and this season, the spotlight shines brighter than ever on Bogotá’s emerging talent.

A Crucial Stop on the Global Fashion Calendar

FDLA’s NYFW showcase has become an essential destination for the world’s fashion elite. This year’s program features a dynamic lineup of events and runway shows, making FDLA the epicenter of Latin creativity, culture, and innovation in New York City.

Bogotá Designers Take Center Stage

A highlight of AW/26 is the return of PUENTE, presented by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce.

These collective features 8 brands curated by international fashion visionary Albania Rosario & the FDLA curating team including

Jose Forteza, Luis Sanchez, Estefania Turbay & Jorge Duque. These are the 8 designers redefining Colombian and Latin American fashion.

LYENZO, + CINCUENTA y SIETE/ECOTEX, ALANNA – GOLDITEX, C’EMADIER, LORANT & CO., A MODO MÍO, LIZA HERRERA & KERNEL LEATHER.

Their participation cements FDLA’s status as a launchpad for international careers and underscores Bogotá’s vital role in the new wave of Latin American design.

FDLA NYFW 2026: Unmissable Events & Exclusive Experiences

February 14: FDLA Spotlight Magazine Release Party at INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad.

Celebrate the highly anticipated launch of the February edition of FDLA Spotlight Magazine, with acclaimed actress Roselyn Sanchez gracing this year’s front cover. This exclusive cocktail event brings together the heart of the Latin American fashion community—designers, celebrities, industry leaders, and press—for an evening of connection and inspiration. Attendees will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, photo opportunities, and a first look at the new edition, all while networking with influential figures shaping the future of fashion. (Private event, request access at fdlaoffice@fdla.co).

February 15th: Runway shows at Lavan Midtown NYC: (Doors open at 3:30pm)

4:00PM AGATHA RUIZ de la PRADA,

5:00PM PUENTE International

6:30PM FDLA Collective featuring:

PEDRO CRUZ VALDEZ (Dominican Republic), CASHACA by Quiana Cronie (Aruba),

VICTORIA MALUFF (Paraguay) & YIRKO SIVIRICH (Peru).

February 16th: Fashion Talk & Runway Shows

Fashion Talk: "Fashion in Latin America" Panel Discussion

Join a thought-provoking conversation on the evolution, challenges, and global impact of Latin American fashion.

Esteemed panelists include Albania Rosario (FDLA Founder & CEO), Kika Rocha (Fashion Expert & Media Personality), Jose Forteza (Senior Curator, former -Vogue Mexico & Latin America editor), Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (Iconic Spanish Designer) An international celebrity guest (to be revealed)

The panel will explore topics such as creative innovation, cultural heritage, and the role of Latin American designers on the world stage.

FDLA Showroom Experience

Discover an immersive showroom where guests can engage directly with designers, explore their runway pieces, and learn about the creative process behind each collection. Enjoy the rare opportunity to touch and feel the fabrics and materials of your favorite looks, gaining insight into craftsmanship and technique & shop exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces and support the designers who are redefining Latin American fashion.

Evening Runway Shows Featuring:

6:00PM BARZAGA unveils “The Wound is the Cure”—a collection inspired by the transformative power of love. Each piece is a sartorial requiem, exploring the paradox of beauty that both wounds and heals. Through striking silhouettes and poetic details, Barzaga invites us to experience fashion as an emotional journey where pain and passion intertwine, revealing that sometimes, the cure lies within the wound itself.

7:00PM JORGE DUQUE brings New York Fashion Week AW 2026 to a breathtaking finale with a show-stopping spectacle that redefines elegance and innovation. Known for his visionary approach and masterful craftsmanship, Duque’s closing collection dazzles with bold creativity, luxurious textures, and dramatic flair. Each look is a celebration of artistry and Latin American heritage, leaving the audience inspired and awestruck. As the final curtain falls, Jorge Duque’s unforgettable showcase cements his legacy as a true trailblazer on the global fashion stage.

Experience the Best of Latin America Fashion at New York Fashion Week.

FDLA invites fashion lovers, industry insiders, and media to witness a week of unforgettable moments, groundbreaking collections, and vibrant cultural exchange.

Secure your seat and be part of Latin American fashion history at

fdla.co/access.

Press and Media RSVP here.

Download full schedule and press materials here.

