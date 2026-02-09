Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Dr. Ryan Reichelt, Enhancing Expert Endodontic Care

BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care has welcomed Ryan Reichelt, DMD, to its specialty team, expanding access to advanced endodontic care focused on pain relief and preserving natural teeth.Dr. Reichelt earned his DMD from Midwestern University in Chicago and completed his endodontic residency at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). Prior to specializing, he practiced general and cosmetic dentistry, experience that now guides his collaborative approach to root canal treatment and restorative planning.A Long Island native, Dr. Reichelt is proud to serve patients in the community he calls home. His philosophy centers on clear communication, conservative care, and helping anxious patients feel comfortable and informed.“Endodontics allows us to get patients out of pain quickly while saving their natural teeth,” said Dr. Reichelt. “I want every patient to feel heard and confident in their treatment.”Chief Operating Officer Jenn Brown said Dr. Reichelt strengthens the practice’s multidisciplinary model. “His background as a general dentist and specialist makes him an exceptional partner for our doctors and a tremendous resource for patients,” she said.Dr. Reichelt is an active member of the American Association of Endodontists and remains committed to continuing education and the latest advances in technology and techniques.About Babylon Dental CareSince 1983, Babylon Dental Care has proudly served the Babylon and Patchogue community with a commitment to treat every patient like family. The practice provides comprehensive, compassionate dental care focused on comfort, confidence, and long-term health.

