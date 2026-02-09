Clarien Solutions and SORBA.ai Partner to Deliver 100% On-Prem Industrial AI for the Middle East

Strategic partnership enables secure, Ignition-native, autonomous closed-loop control, and on-prem solution with LLM ensuring full data sovereignty & compliance

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarien Solutions and SORBA.ai today announced a strategic partnership to deliver fully on-premises industrial AI solutions across the Middle East . The partnership is specifically designed to meet the region’s stringent requirements for data sovereignty, cybersecurity, latency, and regulatory compliance, while enabling advanced analytics, optimization, autonomous control, and on-prem industrial generative AI, all without cloud dependency.The joint solution is tightly aligned with Inductive Automation’s Ignition platform, enabling customers to deploy AI models, analytics, and industrial intelligence directly within their existing Ignition architectures. All operational data, AI models, and inference engines remain fully inside the plant, site, or national boundary.For many Middle Eastern operators, particularly in oil & gas, power generation, water and wastewater, metals, mining, infrastructure, and government-regulated manufacturing, a cloud-based AI and cloud-hosted large language models are prohibited due to data residency laws, national security policies, and internal governance requirements. This partnership directly addresses those constraints.Unlike traditional AI platforms that require cloud services for model training, orchestration, inference, or generative AI capabilities, SORBA.ai is architected to operate 100% on-premises, including its industrial-grade GPT large language model, SORBOT.“Organizations across the Middle East need advanced intelligence without sacrificing control of their data,” said Stacy Malcolm, CEO at Clarien Solutions. “This partnership allows us to deliver AI, optimization, and even generative AI capabilities directly inside the customer’s control environment, fully on-prem, fully compliant, and deeply integrated with Ignition.”Clarien Solutions will lead regional delivery, support the system integration, and lifecycle services, while SORBA.ai provides the industrial AI and generative AI software layer purpose-built for secure, on-prem deployment. Together, the companies enable customers to move beyond visualization and dashboards into predictive intelligence, operational optimization, autonomous control, and AI-assisted decision support, all without exposing sensitive operational data.“Most AI and GPT platforms fundamentally rely on the cloud, even when marketed as ‘hybrid’ or ‘on-prem,’” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer at SORBA.ai. “SORBA.ai is different. Our platform, including SORBOT, our on-prem industrial GPT , was designed from day one to run entirely within the customer’s environment. That makes it uniquely suited for the Middle East, where data sovereignty is not optional and AI must operate inside secure OT architectures.”Key Capabilities of SORBA.aiSORBA.ai delivers a unified, enterprise-grade industrial AI platform that enables engineers, operators, and reliability teams to deploy advanced intelligence using existing plant data and control systems.100% On-Prem Deploymento All data ingestion, model training, inference, and management occur locallyo No cloud services, no external APIs, and no data replicationo Deployable at the edge, on-prem servers, or within control networkso Fully aligned with Middle East data residency laws and cybersecurity mandatesNative Inductive Automation Ignition Integrationo Direct access to Ignition tags, historians, and contextualized process datao AI models embedded into Ignition applications, screens, and workflowso Enables operators to act on AI insights directly from SCADANo-Code / Low-Code AI Modelingo Engineers and domain experts build models without writing codeo Rapid deployment of predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and optimizationo Eliminates dependency on centralized data science teamsPredictive Maintenance & Anomaly Detectiono Early detection of asset degradation and abnormal process behavioro Supports rotating equipment, utilities, compressors, pumps, furnaces, and critical infrastructureo Reduces unplanned downtime and improves asset reliabilityAdvanced Process Control & Optimizationo Closed-loop control models running fully on-premo Energy optimization, constraint handling, and process stabilizationo Designed for deterministic, low-latency industrial control environmentsIndustrial AutoML & Digital Twinso Automated model selection, training, and validationo Digital twins built from real plant datao Continuous improvement while remaining fully on-premSORBOT: On-Prem Industrial GPTo Large language model deployed entirely on-premiseso No external model calls, no cloud inference, and no data leakageo Enables natural-language interaction with plant data, models, and operational insightsSupports use cases such as:o AI-assisted troubleshooting and root cause analysiso Operator and engineer decision supporto Contextual explanation of AI model behavioro Secure knowledge capture from plant documentation and SMEsEnterprise-Grade Security & Governanceo Role-based access control and auditabilityo Designed for OT cybersecurity and segmented networkso Long-term operational sustainability without vendor lock-inThrough the Clarien Solutions and SORBA.ai partnership, Middle Eastern industrial operators gain a secure, compliant, and future-proof path to industrial AI and generative AI, leveraging their existing Ignition investments while maintaining absolute control over data, models, and intelligence.About Clarien SolutionsClarien Solutions is a leading industrial automation and digital transformation solutions provider serving customers across the MENA/GCC regions. Clarien Solutions specializes in control systems, SCADA, MES, and secure industrial architectures, helping organizations modernize operations while meeting stringent regulatory, cybersecurity, and reliability requirements.Learn more at https://clarien.solutions About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

