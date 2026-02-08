NC Local Locksmith Reports Surge in Biometric Lock Requests Across Raleigh & Fayetteville

Smart Locks North Carolina

Hubert-based locksmith reports growing demand for fingerprint and keyless entry systems across Raleigh, Fayetteville, Jacksonville and Asheville markets.

HUBERT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NC Local Locksmith , a licensed locksmith service provider based in Hubert, North Carolina, reports a significant increase in biometric lock installation requests across its service areas, particularly in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Asheville. The trend signals a growing shift among North Carolina homeowners and businesses moving away from traditional key-based security systems."We're seeing more customers every month asking about fingerprint locks, facial recognition systems, and keyless entry solutions," said a representative from NC Local Locksmith. "What used to be considered futuristic technology is now becoming standard in homes and businesses across Raleigh, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, and surrounding communities."The company, which has maintained a 4.8-star rating across 182+ customer reviews, attributes the rising demand to several factors: increased awareness of smart home technology, concerns about lost or stolen keys, and the convenience of keyless entry systems that eliminate the need for physical key management.NC Local Locksmith has responded to the trend by expanding its expertise in biometric and smart lock installations, working with trusted brands including Schlage , Kwikset, Yale, and Medeco to provide customers with reliable, modern security solutions.Biometric Lock Benefits Driving Adoption:The company notes that customers across Hubert, Wilmington, Raleigh, and Fayetteville are particularly attracted to biometric systems for several reasons:Elimination of lost or stolen keys – No more emergency lockout calls due to misplaced keysEnhanced security – Fingerprint and facial recognition technology offers higher security than traditional locksConvenient access control – Easy management of who can enter a property without duplicating physical keysModern home integration – Compatibility with smart home systems and remote access features"Traditional keys aren't disappearing overnight, but we're definitely seeing the beginning of a major shift," the company representative added. "Customers in Raleigh and Fayetteville are asking smart questions about security technology, and we're here to provide honest guidance and professional installation."NC Local Locksmith continues to offer traditional locksmith services including emergency lockouts , lock rekeying, car key replacement, and commercial security solutions alongside its expanding smart lock and biometric installation services.The company maintains transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees across all service areas and operates with fully licensed and equipped mobile technicians.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.