Sydney Based EISA Lifestyle Magazine To Commence Features On Concrete Waterproofing Related Matters

Concrete Waterproofing Systems EISA Media

On the back of readers questions, EISA Lifestyle Magazine will commence in February publishing a series of features on waterproofing concrete in buildings

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EISA Media is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.The content editors have responded to reader enquiries relating to questions on unusual construction related matters. The first feature is on waterproofing concrete on roofs, carparks and basements of new projects. Concrete Waterproofing Systems offer a state-of-the art waterproofing technology and their clients get peace of mind from knowing that the concrete in their project will be leak-free for life. They have offered to give the EISA Lifestyle Magazine team expert insights for the features on waterproofing concrete aspects in new commercial and industrial construction projects. Their proven concrete waterproofing technology has past the test of time in over 20 countries on 5 continents and all backed by a 25 year manufacturer’s warranty. To learn more about Concrete Waterproofing Systems, visit the website here: https://www.cwswaterproofing.com Eisa Smith, Content Editor of the EISA Lifestyle Magazine said this in his interview with Sydney News Briefs “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about EISA Lifestyle Magazine and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://www.eisa.net.au/ About EISA MediaNetstar Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

