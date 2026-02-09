Karns & Karns Personal Injury Attorneys Address Federal Verdict in Landmark Arizona Rideshare Sexual Misconduct Case

Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct. Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Firm’s specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division underscores the importance of dedicated legal advocacy following $8.5 million federal jury award in Phoenix

This federal verdict is a watershed moment for accountability, proving that survivors can successfully challenge the corporate structures that have shielded rideshare platforms from liability” — Darryl Meigs

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is responding to a major legal development in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, where a federal jury has awarded $8.5 million to a passenger in a bellwether sexual misconduct case. As reported by Emily Steel in The New York Times on February 5, 2026, the verdict in Jaylynn Dean v. Uber Technologies Inc. found the company liable under the principle of apparent agency, establishing a significant road map for thousands of similar pending cases nationwide.The Critical Need for Specialized Legal AdvocacyThe federal bellwether trial in Phoenix has highlighted the immense complexity of litigating sexual misconduct claims within the rideshare industry. While the firm recently opened new offices in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Karns & Karns is emphasizing that survivors in Arizona and nationwide require more than general legal counsel; they require a team with a specialized focus on institutional accountability."The Jaylynn Dean verdict confirms that platforms can be held accountable for passenger safety, but it also shows the high bar for evidence required in federal court," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "For survivors in Arizona and nationwide, navigating these cases requires a legal team that understands the specific corporate defense strategies used to minimize liability in these harrowing situations."Expert Leadership: The Karns & Karns Specialized DivisionKarns & Karns has met this need by establishing a dedicated Sexual Abuse and Assault Division led by Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong. This division is specifically structured to handle the intensive discovery and litigation requirements of institutional abuse cases nationwide."This federal verdict in Phoenix is a watershed moment for accountability, proving that survivors can successfully challenge the corporate structures that have historically shielded rideshare platforms from liability," said Darryl Meigs, Lead Trial Attorney for the Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns. "Our division is dedicated to ensuring that survivors in Arizona and across the nation have the sophisticated, trauma-informed legal power necessary to turn these precedents into personal justice. We don't just litigate these cases; we fight to change the culture of safety for every passenger."Darryl Meigs: A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, Darryl focuses on high-stakes civil litigation and holding powerful organizations accountable for systemic safety failures.Mia Hong: Leveraging her background in insurance defense, Mia provides the firm with critical "insider" insight into how major carriers assess and value abuse claims, ensuring survivors are not sidelined by corporate tactics.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm specializing in complex personal injury, wrongful death, and sexual abuse litigation. With deep roots in the community and a specialized division dedicated to survivors, the firm remains a steadfast defender against corporate negligence across California, Texas, Arizona, Florida, and nationwide.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946Reference Article: Uber Found Liable in Rape by Driver, Setting Stage for Thousands of Cases by Emily Steel, The New York Times (February 5, 2026). https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/05/business/uber-verdict-rape-driver.html

