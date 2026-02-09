Submit Release
The Radiology Group unveils its new WeCare! model for Community and Rural Hospitals

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta based national digital Radiology professional services company, The Radiology Group LLC announces it’s we care! Initiative for community and rural hospitals in the United States. After a year of research and development, it is ready to deploy its suite of services which include a combination of traditional Radiology interpretation with embedded AI software elements, development of really strong, professional and personal relationships with its customers, face-to-face, strategic meetings, AI revenue, cycle management assistance, mutually beneficial, implementation of financially viable products with the goal of creating a zero subsidy environment over the long-term for all of its customers. It will also be adding a revolutionary AI Radiology reporting follow up software tool developed by Inflohealth. (www.inflohealth.com) which will be offered within the service agreements without extra costs. The company will be unveiling its new offering at the AHA Rural Leadership Health Care conference February 8-11 in San Antonio Texas.

