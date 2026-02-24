Suntone Records Releases New Recordings from Kiley Barwick, Jackson Wayne, KC Cameron & Downtown Nowhere

Kiley Barwick - Irons In The Fire KC Cameron - Better Or Worse Downtown Nowhere - Whiskey Lullaby Jackson Wayne - Back Road Revival EP

Suntone Records: New Work from Kiley Barwick, Jackson Wayne, KC Cameron, Downtown Nowhere

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when authenticity is once again cutting through the noise, Suntone Records is planting its flag firmly in the soil of American roots music with a wave of new releases from Kiley Barwick, KC Cameron , Jackson Wayne, and Downtown Nowhere—three acts carving their own lanes while honoring the traditions that built them.Kiley Barwick: Forging Steel on the Open RoadCurrently crisscrossing Texas on her winter tour, Kiley Barwick is poised to release the first single from her forthcoming project titled Irons In The Fire on March 6th, and it may be the defining statement of her career so far.Following the steady rise of fan favorites like “Worth The Pain,” “Headed South,” and “Silverlined,” Barwick’s new track finds her at a creative crossroads where confidence meets craft. Irons In The Fire captures an artist fully aware of who she is and unafraid to lean into it.Barwick has been turning heads far beyond the honky-tonks, showcasing at top-tier indie country events in Nashville, Fort Worth, and most notably at the Fair Managers Convention in central Nebraska, where her smooth, classic-leaning vocals drew industry attention from across the region. With a highly anticipated full-band show finally rolling out, Barwick is kicking off the year with momentum that feels earned and inevitable.KC Cameron: A Knockout Punch with For Better Or WorseSuntone Records has officially added KC Cameron to its Americana/Roots roster in collaboration with AMC Label Group , supporting his powerful new album, For Better Or Worse. Cameron is currently on a run of live dates promoting the project ahead of its wide release on April 4, 2026, highlighted by a special homecoming show in Michigan.Written and recorded over the course of two years, For Better Or Worse stands as a deeply personal statement from an artist fully committed to his craft. The album lays bare the stories, traditions, and hard-earned lessons that have shaped him, delivering an honest and resonant body of work grounded in authenticity.Cameron is deeply immersed in the art of songwriting, with key performances at the Trails of Tales Showcase and recognition at the Deadwood Songwriters Festival in Deadwood, South Dakota. His artistic dedication is further underscored by his service as an active member of the United States Armed Forces. With another overseas deployment scheduled for later this year, Cameron plans to continue writing and recording with his production team while deployed — using the distance as creative fuel and further deepening the perspective that defines his music.Downtown Nowhere: Old-Time Soul, New-Time FireFresh off a re-signing with Suntone Records, Downtown Nowhere continues to prove that originality still matters. After releasing “Oh Susanna” earlier this year, the band is set to drop their latest single, “Whiskey Lullaby,” on February 27th.A power trio built on three-part harmonies, upright bass, mandolin, acoustic guitars, and afoot-stomping, hand-clapping rhythmic backbone, Downtown Nowhere sounds like a front-porch revivalcolliding with a back-alley hootenanny. Equal parts precision and chaos, their performances have earneda reputation as some of the most engaging and unmistakable in the independent scene.Often described as one of the most unique acts working today, Downtown Nowhere has yet to release atrack that doesn’t leave an impression. Fans can expect the band to “throw down” live when they hitOmaha this spring, and if their records are any indication, it won’t be a quiet affair.Jackson Wayne: Tradition With PurposeRounding out Suntone’s February slate is Jackson Wayne, a songwriter grounded in tradition and fueled by momentum. Wayne will release two new tracks on March 5th —“Back Road Revival” and “Answers On The Wind," each reflecting his commitment to classic country storytelling with just enough modern edge to keep it moving forward.Wayne made waves last October at the Trails Of Tales Songwriter Festival in Deadwood, South Dakota, taking home the top prize. Since then, he’s logged miles across the Midwest, playing fairs, festivals, and listening rooms where songs still matter more than spectacle.Fresh off completing final vocals in the studio for another upcoming release slated for late spring, Wayne remains focused on building a catalog that invites listeners to sing along, tap their boots, and stay awhile.A Label Built on Sound, Not HypeWith these releases, Suntone Records continues to champion artists who value songs over trends and live performance over shortcuts. In a time when the lines between roots, country, folk, and Americana are blurring in all the right ways, Suntone’s roster feels less like a strategy and more like a statement. If this wave is any indication, 2026 may be remembered as the year Suntone quietly became impossible to ignore.

