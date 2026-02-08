New York–Based Branding Strategist Valev Laube Expands Transatlantic Creative Collaboration in Estonia

Valev Laube Valev Laube Valev Laube, Jury Member for The One Club for Creativity’s 2024 ONE Screen Short Film Festival, Opening Event (February 2025).

Estonian-born strategist Valev Laube is in Estonia for extended residency supporting U.S.–European collaboration in branding, media, and cultural communication.

Successful global communication requires more than translation—it requires cultural understanding. Having one foot in Estonia and one in New York shows how powerful that bridge can be.” — Valev Laube

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estonian-born creative director and communication strategist Valev Laube , whose career has been shaped by more than a decade of work in New York City, is currently based in Estonia for an extended professional residency focused on strengthening transatlantic connections between the United States and Northern Europe.With experience supporting artists, cultural institutions, and brands navigating international markets, Laube is using this period in Estonia to explore new initiatives that help creative professionals, founders, and organizations communicate more effectively across borders, particularly between Estonia and the U.S. His work centers on the idea that global success is often determined not only by talent, but by the ability to position, present, and communicate that talent in culturally relevant ways.“I’ve always believed that successful global communication requires more than direct translation,” said Valev Laube. “It’s about understanding cultural context—how people connect, network, and respond to storytelling in different environments. Having one foot in both Estonia and New York has shown me how powerful that bridge can be.”In addition to his work in branding and cultural communication, Laube has also developed extensive experience in emerging technologies, serving as an AI consultant and creative strategist for numerous agencies and multidisciplinary teams. His focus has often been on helping organizations integrate artificial intelligence into communication, marketing, and creative workflows in ways that remain human-centered, authentic, and culturally relevant. He has worked at the intersection of creativity and technology to ensure that innovation enhances storytelling rather than replacing it.During his time in Estonia, Laube will be conducting speaking engagements and collaborative efforts related to brand positioning and localization for U.S. audiences, press communication strategies and media outreach in North America, supporting Estonian and European entrepreneurs entering American cultural markets, and helping creative organizations prepare for international conferences, showcases, and partnerships.These efforts include practical guidance on how to approach U.S. media, how to adapt messaging for American buyers and audiences, and how to build credibility through strategic visibility. From art fairs and cultural festivals to startup ecosystems and professional networking environments, Laube’s work emphasizes the importance of understanding the unwritten rules of communication in highly competitive international markets.In a recent interview, Laube shared that one of the most common mistakes international brands and creatives make when entering the U.S. market is focusing too heavily on what they do, rather than why it matters to the audience they are trying to reach, and why should a potential investor care about it too. He notes that clarity, emotional resonance, and personality often outperform perfection in modern branding.“Strong communication is rarely about saying more,” Laube said. “It’s about saying the right thing with passion in a language they can appreciate. In New York, attention is the most valuable currency, and brands succeed when they can earn trust quickly through authenticity and precision.”Laube also emphasized that the rise of artificial intelligence is reshaping how organizations tell their stories, but that human creativity remains central. He encourages creative leaders to view AI not as an extension and advantage to enhance workflow, strategy, and experimentation. One major opportunity that AI creates in his words is bringing back "the power of first impressions", which he finds more relevant now more than event - from social gatherings to professional networking events.“The future belongs to teams that can combine technological intelligence with cultural intelligence,” he added. “AI can accelerate the process, but meaning, taste, and human connection are still what make communication memorable. It's all about making the person you're talking to laugh.”Having worked closely with European artists and creatively-minded U.S. companies in entertainment, tech, law, and luxury, Laube has seen firsthand how differences in communication style—whether in press strategy, networking, or brand language—can shape success abroad. He notes that many European creatives and founders underestimate how much storytelling, clarity, and positioning matter in the American landscape, where visibility often determines opportunity.“New York taught me how fast ideas move when they’re communicated with clarity,” Laube added. “Estonia has an incredible creative energy right now, and I’m excited to be part of conversations that help local individuals connect with wider global opportunities.”Laube’s approach is also informed by his personal background as a musician, designer, and entrepreneur, giving him a deep understanding of the mindset and needs of creative individuals. This perspective has helped him work closely with artists, creatively driven startups, and innovation-focused companies, particularly those seeking to translate their vision into clear messaging, meaningful public presence, and long-term international relevance.While Laube has maintained strong ties to Estonia throughout his career, this marks the first time in his adult life that he is spending an extended chapter in his homeland with a professional focus. After more than 15 years abroad, he describes the experience as both grounding and inspiring—reconnecting with Estonia’s evolving creative landscape while bringing back insights gained from one of the world’s most competitive branding and media environments.Laube is currently engaging with Estonia’s growing community of artists, founders, and internationally minded organizations to explore future collaborations and cultural exchange opportunities. A broader announcement regarding his residency and upcoming initiatives will be shared in early February.Valev Laube is an Estonian-born creative director, branding strategist, and multimedia producer based in New York City. He is the co-founder and executive creative director of The VL Studios, a multidisciplinary agency working across branding, design, digital communication, and cultural storytelling. His work has supported internationally recognized clients including Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and extends into the performing arts through contributions to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions such as Singing Revolution: The Musical. Laube has been nominated for the Forbes Under 30 list and recognized among the Top 100 Influencers in Marketing & Advertising at the MARsum Global Conference, bridging European creativity with U.S. market visibility.

