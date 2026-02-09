Railspire Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Accelerate Commercial Growth and Market Expansion

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Railspire, the leader in retrofitting locomotives for autonomous driving, today announced a strategic transition of its executive leadership. This change marks a significant milestone in the company’s five-year journey from R&D and technical innovation to commercial deployments.Greg Hrebek, a co-founder who has served as Railspire’s President since its founding in 2020, will transition from his full-time operational role to the Railspire Board of Directors. Concurrently, the Board has appointed Adam Bridges, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, as President.Since exiting stealth mode in late 2022, Railspire has evolved from an R&D-focused startup into a company with multiple deployments across several high-profile paying customers. With proven products that have achieved market acceptance, the company is shifting its primary focus toward growth and customer support.“Greg’s technical vision and leadership have been bedrocks of Railspire’s success,” said Railspire board member Chris Baltes. “For five years, the company needed a technical co-founder as president to build the industry-leading rail automation products that we offer today. As Railspire enters its next phase, focused on commercial scale and operational excellence, Greg’s transition to the Board ensures that Railspire will retain his technical insights while he pursues other interests outside the company.”“Envisioning and building Railspire’s products and seeing them thrive in production has been the highlight of my career,” said Greg Hrebek. “Railspire’s focus now needs to shift toward delivering its value to customers and Adam is the right person to lead Railspire into its next phase.”Adam Bridges, an industry veteran with over 35 years of surface transportation experience, joined Railspire in early 2022 as Chief Commercial Officer. His career includes leadership roles at Conrail, CSX, TRAC Intermodal, and Florida East Coast Railway. His promotion to President aligns with Railspire’s commitment to a customer-first growth strategy.“I am honored to lead Railspire as we transition from an R&D focus to commercialization and growth,” said Adam Bridges. “We have moved beyond proof-of-concept and our customers are seeing tangible returns on their investments in our products. My focus will be on scaling our commercial installations and ensuring that our deployment and support teams are world-class.”About RailspireRailspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving. Railspire’s autonomous locomotive driving technology helps railroads operate with improved safety, efficiency, and productivity. For more information, visit www.railspire.com

