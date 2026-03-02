From the Studio to the Road: Kimberly Meyer Releases Dirt Road Detour EP on United Republic Records

Kimberly Meyer - United Republic Artist Kimberly Meyer - Dirt Road Detour EP

United Republic Records Unveils Kimberly Meyer's Dirt Road Detour EP

Meyer’s ambition and dedication to authentic artistic expression matches that of United Republic’s.” — Luke Mills - AMC Label Group Director of A&R

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Republic Records recording artist Kimberly Meyer officially releases her long-awaited Dirt Road Detour EP, a four-song collection that captures an artist hitting her stride while juggling a life few could keep pace with. The EP arrives as both a creative milestone and a statement of intent—grounded, fearless, and unapologetically authentic.The project features four tracks: “Darianne,” “Dreaming In Reverse,” “Two Lane Therapy,” and a striking reinterpretation of Coldplay’s “Yellow.” Each song showcases Meyer’s evolving songwriting voice, rooted in country storytelling but unafraid to explore broader emotional and sonic terrain. The result is a project that feels personal without being insular, expansive without losing its heart.Since her Nashville showcase performance in 2024, Meyer has relentlessly pounded the pavement, returning to Music City multiple times throughout the year while maintaining a demanding schedule that includes live performances, teaching music lessons, active service with the South Dakota National Guard, and even competing (and winning) in physical fitness competitions. That Dirt Road Detour came together amid such a packed calendar only underscores Meyer’s defining trait: an unwavering commitment to excellence in everything she takes on.Looking ahead, Meyer is already setting her sights on what’s next. In December 2025, she re-signed with United Republic Records, marking the start of her next creative chapter. She will once again collaborate with Them Fly Bros, the songwriting production team behind much of her most recent work, and continue to focus on elevating her songwriting and expanding the depth of her growing catalog.“Meyer’s ambition and dedication to authentic artistic expression match that of United Republic’s,” says Luke Mills, AMC Label Group ’s newly appointed Head of A&R. “I’ve enjoyed working with Kimberly over the past two years, and I’m looking forward to helping lead her charge over this next season of her recording career.”With new music in hand, Meyer is preparing to bring Dirt Road Detour to the stage throughout her 2026 live performance schedule, where her songs have consistently resonated with audiences across the Midwest and beyond. A full roster of upcoming dates can be found at www.kimberlymeyermusic.com The Dirt Road Detour EP is available everywhere on March 6, alongside Meyer’s previous releases, on all major music streaming platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.