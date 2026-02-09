A Free Teacher Resource Inspired by Helping an Autistic Child Learn Is Now Used by 13,000 Teachers a Month

Chart showing how hidden activities help improve classroom participation Image of the wheel of names by Random Wheel Spin

EdTech startup Random Wheel Spin launches a Hidden Activity feature to make classroom learning more interactive, inclusive, and evidence based.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast growing education startup Random Wheel Spin has launched its Hidden Activity feature, turning an ordinary wheel of names into an interactive gamified learning tool backed by research that boosts engagement and supports neurodiverse students - already used by over 13,000 teachers worldwide each month.A Two-Tiered Way to Engage StudentsUnlike a standard random name picker wheel that simply picks a name or entry, Random Wheel Spin’s new system adds a second layer of interaction. Behind each segment, educators can attach questions, facts, prompts, or mini tasks. When the wheel spins, it randomly selects a student and reveals the hidden activity - instantly creating anticipation, fairness, and curiosity while reducing performance anxiety.This two-tiered approach makes lessons more dynamic for quizzes, writing activities, group work, and icebreakers, promoting equitable participation without drawing attention to individual learners’ differences.“Randomness removes bias, and hidden activities make learning interactive while reducing pressure,” said the platform’s creator, a software architect with over 25 years of experience. “As a parent of a neurodiverse child, I’ve seen how small design changes can completely transform how students experience learning.”Inspired by Real ExperienceThe idea grew from a prototype “Shark Picker Wheel” created to help the founder’s nine year old daughter, who has autism, explore her love of marine life. Each spin revealed a shark species image and hidden facts - a motivating experience that sparked the broader classroom concept now built into Random Wheel Spin.Research Backed Innovation• Gamification research (Deterding et al.) shows chance and anticipation mechanisms enhance motivation and classroom focus.• Universal Design for Learning (UDL) recommends varied participation methods to support neurodiverse students.• A 2024 Computers & Education meta analysis found gamified tools increase attention and retention across age groups.Building Inclusive ClassroomsTeachers across primary, secondary, and homeschool settings report that the Hidden Activity feature encourages engagement and confidence. “It’s the easiest way I’ve found to get every student involved,” said one UK teacher.The Hidden Activity wheel is available free to use at https://randomwheelspin.com . For educator resources or media inquiries, visit the website.

