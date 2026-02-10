Book Redefining Product Leadership in the AI Era Earns Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Book cover of The MACH-10 PM by Jason M. Riggs, winner of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing exceptional writing and real-world impact in nonfiction. Jason M. Riggs, technology executive and author of The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed.

Literary Titan honors Jason M. Riggs for defining the new standard of AI-driven executive decision-making in his latest award-winning guide.

Leaders are done trying to outwork complexity. The future belongs to those who use AI to gain leverage, clarity, and sound judgment.” — Jason M. Riggs, Founder & Author of The MACH-10 PM

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason M. Riggs, a technology executive and author focused on AI-driven product leadership and executive decision-making, has been awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for his latest work, The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed.

The Gold Book Award is the highest distinction granted by Literary Titan, recognizing books that demonstrate exceptional quality, originality, and real-world relevance. In a five-star review, Literary Titan described The MACH-10 PM as a “sharp, fast, and human guide,” praising its ability to help leaders move at high velocity without losing judgment or empathy.

“AI isn’t just a new tool; it’s a fundamental shift in how organizations make decisions,” Riggs said. “I wrote The MACH-10 PM because leadership models built for a slower world are breaking down. This award validates the need for a new standard of AI-driven product leadership that pairs speed with clarity and sound human judgment.”

Drawing on Riggs’ more than two decades of experience leading innovation at GoPro, Qualcomm, and PAR Technology, the book walks through the full product lifecycle, from discovery and roadmapping to launches, growth, and leadership. Literary Titan noted that each chapter blends real-world experience with practical models, tool guidance, and concrete prompts that show leaders how to pull AI into real work rather than treat it like a toy.

The review emphasized the book’s central thesis that leaders should stop trying to outwork increasing complexity and instead use AI to gain leverage, clarity, and what Riggs calls “speed with soul.” Literary Titan highlighted the book’s focus on using AI as a multiplier rather than a replacement, and praised its insistence on pairing AI adoption with ethics, accountability, and sound decision-making.

Literary Titan further recommended The MACH-10 PM as a shared playbook for product leaders and executive teams seeking to reclaim strategic focus in increasingly automated organizations, noting its practical value for leaders navigating compressed decision cycles and rising organizational complexity.

The award reinforces Riggs’ position as a recognized voice in AI-powered product leadership, executive decision-making, and organizational velocity. He currently serves as Chief Commercial and Product Officer at Audivi AI, where he works at the intersection of artificial intelligence, product execution, and real-world operational leadership.

About Jason M. Riggs

Jason M. Riggs is a technology executive, product strategist, and author specializing in AI-driven product leadership and decision-making. He currently serves as Chief Commercial and Product Officer at Audivi AI and has led large-scale product and innovation initiatives at companies including GoPro, Qualcomm, and PAR Technology. He is the author of The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed.

About Literary Titan

Literary Titan is an international literary organization dedicated to recognizing exceptional writing across fiction and nonfiction. Its Gold Book Award honors books that demonstrate outstanding merit, originality, and real-world impact.

