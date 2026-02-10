Experience the Black Sheriffs’ Memorial — A Living Tribute to Courage, Leadership, and Justice

Anthony E. Amerson at Black Sheriffs' Memorial BSM Logo Great Courage Book

Preserving our history with accuracy and credibility is a shared responsibility—especially in an era where misinformation spreads easily,” — Anthony E. Amerson, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lucius D. Amerson Bridge Builder Foundation, led by Anthony E. Amerson, invites the public to visit the Black Sheriffs’ Memorial, a powerful, self-guided historical experience honoring African-American sheriffs past and present.Founded in honor of Lucius D. Amerson—the first Black sheriff elected in the South post-Reconstruction (1966)—the Memorial preserves a legacy made possible by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and celebrates the sheriffs who reshaped American law enforcement.What to ExpectA QR-code enhanced self-guided tour with steel-etched monoliths honoring trailblazers, including:Walter Moses Burton – First Black sheriff elected in the U.S. (1869)Nathaniel Glover – First Black sheriff elected in Florida (1995)William Bill Lucas – First Black sheriff elected in Michigan (1970)Jackie Barrett-Washington – First Black woman elected sheriff in the nation (1992)A granite statue of Sheriff Lucius D. AmersonAn indoor exhibit with period music, featuring an awards wall dedicated to:“Sisters with Badges” — honoring all currently serving African-American women sheriffs“Sheriffs of the Past” — first Black sheriffs by stateQR Storytelling on Sheriff Amerson’s life, leadership, and influence on American cultureA gift shop with commemorative coins, books, and custom framed artworkThe Memorial dedication ceremony conducted on February 3, 2026 was proudly sponsored by Securus Technologies, an Aventiv Technologies company that provides leading edge civil and criminal justice technology solutions that improve public safety and modernize the incarceration experience.Location: 4435 19th Place NE, Washington, DCHours (Winter Schedule): Thursday–Saturday | 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM (daylight hours only)Admission (Tax-Deductible Donation)Adults (17+): $30Law Enforcement & First Responders (in uniform): $20Children (12–17): $15Includes appetizers, a beverage, and a commemorative gift. Group tours welcome.The memorial seeks to partner with other museums, law enforcement organizations and organizations that promote vocational training as alternative career choices.Learn MoreVisit www.blacksheriffsmemorial.com or email 1stblacksheriff@gmail.com

