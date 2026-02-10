Experience the Black Sheriffs’ Memorial — A Living Tribute to Courage, Leadership, and Justice
Honoring America’s First Black Sheriffs Through an Immersive Memorial Preserving History, Leadership, and the Legacy of Justice in Washington, DC
Founded in honor of Lucius D. Amerson—the first Black sheriff elected in the South post-Reconstruction (1966)—the Memorial preserves a legacy made possible by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and celebrates the sheriffs who reshaped American law enforcement.
What to Expect
A QR-code enhanced self-guided tour with steel-etched monoliths honoring trailblazers, including:
Walter Moses Burton – First Black sheriff elected in the U.S. (1869)
Nathaniel Glover – First Black sheriff elected in Florida (1995)
William Bill Lucas – First Black sheriff elected in Michigan (1970)
Jackie Barrett-Washington – First Black woman elected sheriff in the nation (1992)
A granite statue of Sheriff Lucius D. Amerson
An indoor exhibit with period music, featuring an awards wall dedicated to:
“Sisters with Badges” — honoring all currently serving African-American women sheriffs
“Sheriffs of the Past” — first Black sheriffs by state
QR Storytelling on Sheriff Amerson’s life, leadership, and influence on American culture
A gift shop with commemorative coins, books, and custom framed artwork
The Memorial dedication ceremony conducted on February 3, 2026 was proudly sponsored by Securus Technologies, an Aventiv Technologies company that provides leading edge civil and criminal justice technology solutions that improve public safety and modernize the incarceration experience.
Location: 4435 19th Place NE, Washington, DC
Hours (Winter Schedule): Thursday–Saturday | 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM (daylight hours only)
Admission (Tax-Deductible Donation)
Adults (17+): $30
Law Enforcement & First Responders (in uniform): $20
Children (12–17): $15
Includes appetizers, a beverage, and a commemorative gift. Group tours welcome.
The memorial seeks to partner with other museums, law enforcement organizations and organizations that promote vocational training as alternative career choices.
Learn More
Visit www.blacksheriffsmemorial.com
or email 1stblacksheriff@gmail.com
Anthony E Amerson
LDA Bridge Builder Foundation
2024159455 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
TikTok
