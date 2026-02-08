Advanced Smile Dentistry Introduces Free 3D Scan and Consultation for Dental Implant Patients

Advanced Smile Dentistry General and Cosmetic Dentistry Full Mouth Dental Implant Testimonial Advanced Smile Dentistry Billboard Advanced Smile Dentistry's Patient

The practice introduces complementary CBCT-based 3D scans to support accurate dental implant evaluation and treatment planning.

Three-dimensional imaging helps us evaluate bone structure and anatomy more accurately, allowing patients to better understand their dental implant options before making treatment decisions.” — David Basar, DDS

TOM'S RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry announced the availability of a complimentary three-dimensional dental scan and consultation for patients exploring dental implant treatment. The initiative is designed to support more accurate diagnostics and clearer treatment planning for individuals considering implant-based tooth replacement.

Three-dimensional dental imaging, commonly performed with cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), provides detailed views of the jawbone, teeth, and surrounding anatomy. Unlike traditional two-dimensional dental X-rays, CBCT scans capture volumetric data that allows clinicians to evaluate bone density, nerve positioning, and spatial relationships critical to implant planning.

According to Advanced Smile Dentistry, 3D imaging plays a key role in determining whether a patient is a suitable candidate for dental implants and in selecting the appropriate implant approach. This may include full-arch treatments such as All-on-4® dental implants, where precise implant positioning is essential for stability and long-term function.

"Three-dimensional imaging allows us to plan implant treatment with a higher level of detail and predictability,” said Dr. David Basar, founder and lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. “The goal is to help patients understand their options and make informed decisions based on accurate diagnostic information.”

CBCT scans are commonly used in implant dentistry to assess bone volume, identify anatomical limitations, and reduce uncertainty during surgical planning. By visualizing the oral structures in three dimensions, clinicians can tailor implant placement to each patient's anatomy and reduce the likelihood of unexpected findings during treatment.

Advanced Smile Dentistry offers a complimentary 3D scan and consultation as part of its initial implant evaluation process. During the consultation, patients receive an overview of their oral health status, potential treatment pathways, and the role dental implants may play in restoring function and aesthetics. The consultation is intended to be informational and does not require patients to proceed with treatment.

The practice provides dental implant services at its locations in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, serving patients across Ocean County, Bergen County, and surrounding areas. In addition to implant dentistry, Advanced Smile Dentistry provides general, cosmetic, and restorative dental care, including implant-supported dentures, zirconia fixed bridges, Invisalign, emergency dentistry, and complete smile makeovers.

Advanced Smile Dentistry Facebook maintains an active presence and shares updates on dental implant care, treatment information, office news, and educational content relevant to patients exploring restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey–based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar, providing comprehensive general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, including full-mouth dental implants, in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Advanced Smile Dentistry Patient Testimonials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.