Sparrow Creek Records Launches 2026 With Defining New Releases From Katie Leigh & Rounders

Newest release from Katie Leigh “Pitchers' Mound” - the new release from Rounders

New music from Katie Leigh & Rounders on Sparrow Creek Records

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparrow Creek Records is stepping boldly into 2026 with purpose, passion, and two releases that set the tone for what faith-driven independent music can sound like when it refuses to stay quiet.Kicking off the year, Sparrow Creek welcomes back flagship artist Katie Leigh, who once again leads the charge with her new single “What I’ve Found,” arriving March 6. The release follows the label’s 2025 relaunch, which introduced listeners to Leigh’s debut Sparrow Creek single “Rise and Fall,” a track that immediately established her as a voice rooted in conviction and emotional honesty.“What I’ve Found” leans into the tension of the unknown, the anxiety, frustration, and uncertainty that come with life’s winding road, while anchoring itself in a deeper truth: we are not walking it alone. Drawing inspiration from Psalm 94:18-19, the song reminds listeners that when life feels unsteady, God’s love both consoles the heart and supports the journey. It’s a reflective, reassuring anthem that finds strength not in certainty, but in trust.The release arrives after a milestone season for Leigh, who made her Sparrow Creek live debut Last October at Omaha’s Reverb Lounge, before stepping back with her husband Cody to prepare for the arrival of their second child, welcomed into the world this past January. With new life and fresh perspective fueling her creativity, Leigh is set to return to the studio in late March, already deep into writing for her third Sparrow Creek release, slated just in time for Summer2026.March 6 also marks the debut of Rounders, with the release of their first Sparrow Creek single “Pitchers' Mound.” Hailing from Indiana, Rounders occupy a compelling sonic space, one foot planted in experimental roots music, the other brushing against the melodic immediacy of early 2000s alternative favorites like Relient K, Owl City, and Switchfoot.Fronted by Josh Smith, the band first caught attention on TikTok in the fall of 2025, where their authenticity and unfiltered songwriting drew the eyes of FiJack Entertainment. That discovery quickly led to a trip to Nashville, TN, where Rounders teamed up with producer CR Pendleton to bring “Pitchers Mound” to life. The collaboration proved electric. Sparrow Creek Records soon followed with an official signing, and the band is already back in the studio recording their second release, also scheduled for Summer 2026.At its core, Sparrow Creek Records is building more than a release schedule; it’s building a platform. A megaphone for artists whose faith in Christ is not an accessory, but a foundation. With Katie Leigh and Rounders leading the way, the label continues its mission to amplify voices that carry both conviction and craft, reaching audiences hungry for music that speaks to the soul as much as the sound system.Sparrow Creek Records is currently accepting submissions from independent artists and remains committed to championing authentic storytellers ready to carry their message to the masses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.