Switchfoot with Fuel, and Lit are coming to Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWITCHFOOT with Fuel, and Lit are coming to Rhythm City Casino on July, 18, 2026!Three iconic bands for one evening of rock. Come see SWITCHFOOT with Fuel, and Lit in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Saturday, July 18 at 8 PM! Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $60, $70, $80, $90, and $100 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets are on sale now!SWITCHFOOTOver 10 million copies worldwide of their thirteen studio albums (including their 2003 triple-platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown and 2009's Grammy Award-winning Hello Hurricane), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world. Through their unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock, SWITCHFOOT has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base.SWITCHFOOT has raised over $3 million dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. The band consists of Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).FUEL - ÅNOMÅLYDestiny unfolds unexpectedly. However, it pushes us exactly where we’re supposed to be at just the right time. In this respect, you could say the 2021 rebirth of GRAMMYAward-nominated multi-platinum rock band Fuel was simply meant to be. After rebuilding their brotherhood, founder, guitarist, and songwriter Carl Bell and longtime drummer Kevin Miller didn’t just celebrate their history together. They rushed into the future joined by new blood—Aaron Scott [lead vocals, guitar], Mark Klotz [guitar, vocals], and Tommy Nat [bass, vocals]—and armed with their first album together in 18 years, Ånomåly. Much like the title suggests, it serves as the aberration rock music needs. After 11 years away, Carl and Kevin brought Fuel back to life in 2021. In the end, their return may have been unexpected, but it couldn’t be more welcome.LitLit is considered one of the preeminent bands to have come out of the post-grunge era of the late 90's and helped define an entire generation of SoCal power punk with hard-charging hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable," "Zip-Lock,", and "Lipstick & Bruises." The band has released 6 worldwide studio albums, including their RIAA Certified Platinum A Place in the Sun, and they are currently writing and recording to release new material.𝘗𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘦, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘸𝘦 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦. 𝘉𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘸𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘵 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵.About Rhythm City Casino ResortRhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.Media ReleaseFor Immediate ReleaseMo Hyder, GM563-328-8000

